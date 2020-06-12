/
2 bedroom apartments
307 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
Sand Section
1014 The Strand
1014 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1014 The Strand Available 06/15/20 Ocean Front 2 bed, 2 bath top floor unit - This two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features laminate floors, new paint throughout, gas fireplace and ocean views from living room and both bedrooms.
Sand Section
117 6th Street
117 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERRY DETAILS: * 2BR / 1BA * Approx.
Sand Section
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #5, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #1, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -
Sand Section
200 15th Street A
200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
950 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: June 1, 2019 Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....
Sand Section
3616 The Strand #A
3616 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1365 sqft
**Beautiful Panoramic Ocean Views from this Completely Remodeled unit on The Strand** Just (literally) steps away from the sand and surf. Wake up to the soothing sounds of the waves and smell of fresh ocean air.
Tree Section
2501 Elm Avenue
2501 Elm Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1091 sqft
Tucked away from the hustle and bustle on Sepulveda Blvd, this newly remodeled home sits on a corner lot in the coveted Tree Section.
Sand Section
3008 Alma Avenue
3008 Alma Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1029 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath, 3 car parking updated home with ample parking for tenant and guest. Move in now enjoy the very good location and great community
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1326 1st Street
1326 1st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
941 sqft
Nice little house on a quiet street near award winning schools.
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,373
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
North Redondo Beach
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.
Holly Glen - Del Aire
5545 Ocean #104
5545 Ocean, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1320 sqft
'360 at Southbay' Townhome in Hawthorne! - This private and quiet beautiful townhome is located in the award-winning ThreeSixty at South Bay community. This two-bedroom/two and one-half bath unit has a two car garage.
North Redondo Beach
2700-04 Aviation Blvd.
2700 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
831 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. North Redondo Beach - This is the perfect location for all sun soaking beach seekers!!! This great complex offers lush landscaping, heated pool, onsite laundry facilities, BBQ areas, patios, and covered parking.
Hermosa Beach
77 15th Street
77 15th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
958 sqft
Great unit in wonderful section of Hermosa Beach. Too good inside to believe.
Hermosa Beach
929 16th Street
929 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1245 sqft
FLEXIBLE TERMS - AVAILABLE MAY 7, 2020 - LUXURIOUSLY FULLY FURNISHED TURN-KEY BEACH COTTAGE: This 1245 Sq Ft 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage PLUS JADU is nestled on a South facing lot in the Hermosa Hill Section.
Hermosa Beach
55 18th Street
55 18th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1300 sqft
One of Hermosa's best Walk Streets. A 2 bedroom 1 bath stand-alone(separate) house with 1300 Sq Ft only 7 houses from the Strand.
North Redondo Beach
2304 Huntington Lane
2304 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
FABULOUS TOP LEVEL, FRONT UNIT OF 4-PLEX! Fantastic floor plan! Open and spacious yet a very quaint atmosphere! Both dining and living areas with balconies. Perfect light and ocean breeze. Bedrooms and baths a nice size.
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.
Hermosa Beach
1600 Ardmore Avenue
1600 Ardmore Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1100 sqft
Welcome to the heart of beautiful Hermosa Beach, where you can walk to the beach/HB Pier, downtown shops and restaurants. You can run to the chip “running trail” AND skip to get your weekly groceries and daily workout.
Hermosa Beach
126 19th Street
126 19th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1000 sqft
Spacious two bedroom and two bath apartment with great ocean views just a very short walk to the beach! Updated kitchen and appliances, laundry in the unit with the washer and dryer, one car parking in a shared garage.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1095 sqft
Within easy reach of Dockweiler Beach. Spacious apartment layouts featuring private balconies and open kitchens with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a dog park, Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,167
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
