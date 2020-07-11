/
luxury apartments
54 Luxury Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA
Hill Section
848 11th Street
848 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$15,950
4613 sqft
Spanish-inspired high quality custom home in the desirable Hill Section. Arched, 8’ leaded glass front door opens to high ceilings and an eye-catching stone fireplace. Soak in the sunny, south facing backyard through dual sets of French doors.
Sand Section
701 Bayview Drive
701 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
2437 sqft
WALKSTREET TOWNHOUSE, STEPS TO BEACH.
Hill Section
864 3rd Street
864 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean View 5 bedroom home in Manhattan Beach Hill Section - Step up to luxury in this immaculate 5 bed, 4 1/2 bathroom Hill Section home which features panoramic ocean views from Catalina to Malibu, vaulted, beamed ceilings, formal and casual living
Sand Section
1312 Manhattan Avenue
1312 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
4444 sqft
Designed by Louie Tomaro and built by Moloney Construction in 2018, this 5 bed/7 bath stunner in the Manhattan Beach Sand Section can be yours for the summer! 4,444 SF located on 5-levels, 180 degree unblockable ocean & pier views, theatre/study.
Hill Section
511 Pacific Avenue
511 Pacific Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7961 sqft
Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Masterpiece. This One of a Kind Manhattan Beach Hill Section Showcase Home was Thoughtfully Designed for Entertaining and Perfectly Perched to Capture Panoramic, Unblockable, Ocean Views from Catalina to Malibu.
Tree Section
621 31st Street
621 31st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3750 sqft
30 day Rental or 3 Months Available, but get ready, this one is special.
Sand Section
200 21st Street
200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1845 sqft
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis.
Sand Section
225 13th St
225 13th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Want to live at the beach? 4B/4B walkstreet home - Property Id: 292310 This beautiful 3 story home with 4 beds/4 baths is a 2 minute walk from the beach & surfing, MB pier, the Strand for walks/runs/biking, restaurants,
Sand Section
3601 Manhattan Avenue
3601 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1843 sqft
Welcome to beach living at it's best. Luxury 3 bedroom & 3.5 bath. Ocean Views from living room, kitchen and master bedroom. FULLY FURNISHED with high-end design. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining.
Hill Section
612 11th Street
612 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
3100 sqft
Welcome to this completely furnished, custom home by designer Jill Johnson of Waterleaf Interiors in the perfect Hill Section location just four houses from downtown Manhattan Beach.
Sand Section
1304 The Strand
1304 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
1360 sqft
Situated on The Strand in Manhattan Beach, this one level condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home overlooks the beach with panoramic views of Palos Verdes, Malibu, Catalina, the pier and endless views of the Pacific Ocean.
Sand Section
304 7th Street
304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.
Sand Section
2110 Ocean Drive
2110 Ocean Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Property can be rented on a monthly basis. Terms are negotiable. Location, location, location. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath is steps from the Manhattan Beach Strand and ocean. This beach tropical design home boasts an expansive 450 sq.ft.
Tree Section
3301 Pine Avenue
3301 Pine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
5723 sqft
3D tour at https://bit.
Sand Section
3400 The Strand
3400 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$60,000
5478 sqft
3D tour https://bit.ly/3400strandhometour-The perfect Manhattan Beach home would be, of course, oceanfront on The Strand. It would need to be on an elevated, south-facing corner walkstreet lot for the most spectacular Palos Verdes to Malibu views.
Tree Section
616 17th Street
616 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
3460 sqft
This coastal traditional home sits on a large lot on one of the most desirable streets in the American Martyrs Tree Section. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the MB Pier.
Tree Section
665 17th Street
665 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
4578 sqft
A rare opportunity to live in a gorgeous custom home on the most sought after street [cul-de-sac] in Manhattan Beach. The attention to detail is unparalleled in this design. Hand painted murals and ceilings in the entry, master and kids bedroom.
Sand Section
1516 THE STRAND
1516 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
4953 sqft
A rare and unique opportunity to lease a private custom built home by one of the most successful developers in the South Bay. The homes features almost 5,000 sf of luxury quality & high end finishes - no expense was spared.
Tree Section
524 14th Street
524 14th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
2539 sqft
“Manhattan Beach Beauty” Tastefully remodeled, FULLY FURNISHED home with high-end finishes throughout and… AIR CONDITIONING!! Located on one of the best streets in Manhattan Beach with over 2500 SF, 4-bedrooms (Cal King, 3-bathrooms and 4-car
Sand Section
417 Bayview Drive
417 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2374 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This 5 bed, 4.
Sand Section
424 20th Street
424 20th St, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
3400 sqft
Situated on a ultra rare DOUBLE wide walk street lot in the coveted Manhattan Beach Sand Section, this approx 3,400 sq ft home has just been fully rebuilt with no expense spared.
Hermosa Beach
3423 The Strand
3423 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$59,000
3900 sqft
BEACHFRONT LUXURY - Make this summer a memorable one at this beautiful furnished home, available monthly during Summer 2020.
Hermosa Beach
27 16th Street
27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
3220 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world.
Hermosa Beach
3318 THE STRAND
3318 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2566 sqft
Prime Hermosa Beach Lease.
