eastside manhattan beach
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
292 Apartments for rent in Eastside Manhattan Beach, Manhattan Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1803 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,492
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1803 Manhattan Beach Blvd #4, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,492 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 18th Street
1116 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,650
1500 sqft
Life's a Beach... - Reimagined beach house with attention to detail - From the smooth white stucco exterior and landscaped grounds to the rich hardwood floors throughout, accented with high quality finishes and great natural lighting.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1836 12th Street 1
1836 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
**GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath - Property Id: 302359 Downstairs 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath 1836 12th St.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1716 Second Street
1716 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3 sqft
Newly remodeled. New kitchen granite counters all new appliances. All new baths with vessel sinks and new marble floors. New stone floors downstairs. New wood floors upstairs. Very high ceilings and 32 windows. Walk to all MB schools and beach.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
1801 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1801 Manhattan Beach Blvd #2, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 - Move in Special: Call for Details - Rent: $2,396 Per Month - Deposit: $2,600 -
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1521 Artesia Boulevard
1521 Artesia Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,175
1631 sqft
Gorgeous, Manhattan Beach townhome for lease! This meticulously remodeled home is on the quiet, rear side of a 4-unit complex. The open-concept floor plan, high vaulted ceilings and skylights create a bright and airy interior space.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1281 Shelley Street
1281 Shelley Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1900 sqft
Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, you will find this remodeled home ready for you to move right in and enjoy.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
221 Aviation Place
221 Aviation Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1646 sqft
Desirable Manhattan Pointe townhome just in time for a summer move in! Kitchen looks out to open living area with a breakfast bar and dining area. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1731 3rd Street
1731 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,200
3100 sqft
This elegant home was custom built in 2010. 4 bedrooms (all on 2nd floor), 3.5 bathrooms, 2 family rooms. Hickory finished hardwood floors through the house, custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, lot of closet spaces.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
237 Aviation Place
237 Aviation Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1708 sqft
Welcome to the Cape Cod Community of Manhattan Pointe! Enjoy the comaraderie of the “walk street like” and secure complex while benefiting from the sought after Manhattan Beach lifestyle.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1227 2nd Street
1227 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3246 sqft
Visually stunning, this furnished home makes an architectural statement with its bright, open spaces, and soaring tongue & groove ceiling with sky lights.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1326 1st Street
1326 1st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
941 sqft
Nice little house on a quiet street near award winning schools.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1813 Faymont Avenue
1813 Faymont Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1111 sqft
Wonderfully maintained home on a corner lot with a very open functional kitchen. Great back yard for entertaining with large grass area and covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Eastside Manhattan Beach
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
9 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,931
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
538 sqft
Along the stunning Pacific Ocean you find North Redondo Beach in the South Bay region of Los Angeles where you'll enjoy comfortable beach living at Sea Air Apartments in Redondo Beach, CA.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Contact for Availability
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 6th Street
117 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERTY DETAILS: * 2BR / 1BA * Approx.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D
2103 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1250 sqft
Easy freeway access and conveniently located near many shops and restaurants including the South Bay Galleria Mall, Blue Salt Fish Grill, and Starbucks. 2 blocks away from Birney Elementary School.
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
848 11th Street
848 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$15,950
4613 sqft
Spanish-inspired high quality custom home in the desirable Hill Section. Arched, 8’ leaded glass front door opens to high ceilings and an eye-catching stone fireplace. Soak in the sunny, south facing backyard through dual sets of French doors.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard
514 Manhattan Beach Boulevard, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1798 sqft
Fully Furnished Townhome in Downtown M.B. 3 Story unit in 8-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. Includes all linens and kitchenware. Hardwood floors on top floor, tile floors in baths and carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
333 11th Street
333 11th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1990 sqft
Corner location with Southern exposure and Ocean views just blocks from the beach and downtown Hermosa Beach. Top floor Great room has 13' ceilings allowing for an abundance of natural light to fill the space.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
701 Bayview Drive
701 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
2437 sqft
WALKSTREET TOWNHOUSE, STEPS TO BEACH.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 8th Street
102 8th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Beach Townhome with Roof Top Deck - Love that beach breeze on your face and awesome sunsets? This is the home for you. Fabulous beach living with an easy 1.
