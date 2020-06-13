183 Apartments for rent in Manhattan Beach, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
2 Units Available
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1 Unit Available
221 Aviation Place
221 Aviation Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1646 sqft
Desirable Manhattan Pointe townhome just in time for a summer move in! Kitchen looks out to open living area with a breakfast bar and dining area. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3016 Walnut Avenue
3016 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
3450 sqft
This Beautiful MB Tree Section Home has 4 bedrooms plus a large office with closet and built-ins that could be used as a 5th bedroom.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manhattan Village
1 Unit Available
16 Monterey Court
16 Monterey Ct, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1972 sqft
Gorgeous Plan 4 end unit nestled in private and prestigious Manhattan Beach Village! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus separate loft office which can also be used as play area or TV room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1014 The Strand
1014 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1014 The Strand Available 06/15/20 Ocean Front 2 bed, 2 bath top floor unit - This two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features laminate floors, new paint throughout, gas fireplace and ocean views from living room and both bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
225 13th St
225 13th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Want to live at the beach? 4B/4B walkstreet home - Property Id: 292310 This beautiful 3 story home with 4 beds/4 baths is a 2 minute walk from the beach & surfing, MB pier, the Strand for walks/runs/biking, restaurants,

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
864 3rd Street
864 3rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4447 sqft
864 3rd Street Available 06/15/20 Ocean View 5 bedroom home in Manhattan Beach Hill Section - Step up to luxury in this immaculate 5 bed, 4 1/2 bathroom Hill Section home which features panoramic ocean views from Catalina to Malibu, vaulted, beamed

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
3613 Walnut Avenue
3613 Walnut Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3545 sqft
Exquisite Tree Section Home - Stunning 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home in the exclusive Tree Section of Manhattan Beach with all the modern yet classic upgrades throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
204 15th Place
204 15th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1957 sqft
OCEAN VIEW FURNISHED TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF MANHATTAN BEACH! - Totally updated 3-bed, 3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
117 6th Street
117 6th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
BEACHFRONT, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & CHARMING, LOWER UNIT W/ OCEAN VIEWS, PATIO & 1-CAR GARAGE JUST 1 HOUSE FROM BEACH & 2 BLOCKS TO DOWNTOWN MB! - PROPERRY DETAILS: * 2BR / 1BA * Approx.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Tree Section
1 Unit Available
626 17th Street
626 17th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1865 sqft
Charming ranch style home located on a cul-de-sac on Martyrs Hill. This home is just six blocks to the beach and walking distance to town, shops and restaurants.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
1807 Highland Avenue
1807 North Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1493 sqft
Fabulous Manhattan Beach single family home steps to the sand. This fully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms with ocean views. The Spanish style with bougainvillea greets you.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 11th Street
304 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
2704 sqft
Modern beauty and ocean views meet in this warm and inviting spacious contemporary townhome. Enjoy the beach breezes and sunsets from the over-sized deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 15th Street A
200 15th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
950 sqft
NEW ON THE MARKET!---Unfurnished- 200 15th Street, Unit B X Manhattan Avenue. Entrance is on Manhattan Avenue---AVAILABLE: June 1, 2019 Peek a Boo Ocean View....Immaculate Condition Interior and Exterior....

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 2nd Street
232 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
2020 sqft
Fantastic single family home on a highly sought South Manhattan walk street corner lot. Light & bright interiors throughout. Panoramic, whitewater ocean views from the living space.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
232 16th Place
232 16th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1455 sqft
Perfect Beach Home. Located in wonderful downtown Manhattan Beach. One block to beach, shops and restaurants. Park your car, no need to drive anywhere! All three bedrooms are spacious plus there is a big den/family room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
304 7th Street
304 7th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
The soothing blue tones of this impeccably designed beach home bring to mind a treasured piece of sea glass, plucked from the shores of the beautiful coast. This 4-bed 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
200 21st Street
200 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1845 sqft
Located in the Sand Section of Manhattan Beach, this gorgeous Spanish Revival home is an extraordinary beach oasis.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
225 Rosecrans Ave
225 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1100 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live a block from the beach! This recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath El Porto home is a total dream, complete with a private front deck with Ocean Views and direct access to your personal one car garage with

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
3616 The Strand #A
3616 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1365 sqft
**Beautiful Panoramic Ocean Views from this Completely Remodeled unit on The Strand** Just (literally) steps away from the sand and surf. Wake up to the soothing sounds of the waves and smell of fresh ocean air.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
417 Bayview Drive
417 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
2374 sqft
This 5 bed, 4.5 bath property is located in the very desirable south end Sand section, just steps to the beach and a short walk to downtown Manhattan Beach! New paint and refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
333 9th Street
333 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2590 sqft
Beautiful custom home located on one of the most desirable flat walk streets in south Manhattan Beach. This home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the famous Manhattan Beach Pier with its many surrounding restaurants and shops.
City Guide for Manhattan Beach, CA

"If everybody had an ocean cross the U. S. A., then everybody'd be surfin' like Californi-a. You'd seem 'em wearing their baggies, Huarachi sandals too. Surfin' U. S. A. You'd catch 'em surfin' at Del Mar, Ventura County line, Santa Cruz and Trestle. Australia's Narrabeen, all over Manhattan and down Doheny Way. Everybody's gone surfin', surfin' U.S.A." (-The Beach Boys, "Surfin' U.S.A.")

The home base for supermodels, professional athletes, celebrities, and stoners, Manhattan Beach is a quintessential West Coast paradise just a few minutes from L.A.s hottest inland locations. The gargantuan swaying palm trees, beaches dotted with volleyball nets, and vertical waterfront housing are inarguably to die for, but the rents certainly reflect the level of appeal. Hats off to you if you can squeeze in, as the quality of life is second to probably very few places thanks in part to the walkable downtown area, quiet hillside neighborhoods, and gorgeous vistas from every rooftop. Add the variety of recreational opportunities (outdoor living is a pleasurable requirement of residency), and spirited nightlife, and you have yourself the solution for a compact city with attractive options for every upscale demographic, from rich families to rich frat boys.

Having trouble with Craigslist Manhattan Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Manhattan Beach, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manhattan Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

