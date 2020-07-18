All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 312 18th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
312 18th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 18th Street

312 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

312 18th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Make this your

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 18th Street have any available units?
312 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 312 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 312 18th Street offer parking?
No, 312 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 312 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 18th Street have a pool?
No, 312 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 312 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles