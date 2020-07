Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub lobby valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Wilshire Royale is adorned with beautiful marble floors, guilded columns and dramatic marble stairways. The lobby features a stunning 1920's era sitting room and patio area. Our apartments offer newly restored, luxurious floor plans featuring crown molding and many designer touches. You'll enjoy abundant closet space, air conditioning and breathtaking city views. 24 hour valet parking is also available. Electric and gas are included. Very convenient location just 10 minutes from the 101, 110, & 10 freeways.