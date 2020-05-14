All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Wellesley

1303 Wellesley Avenue · (951) 666-2311
Location

1303 Wellesley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 27

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1587 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wellesley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
The Wellesley House by clg is luxurious west side living at it's very best. Located on the boarder of Santa Monica and Brentwood. At the Wellesley House you are in the heart of the most desirable locations west of the 405.
\n
\n

In your new home you will enjoy the luxury and convenience of living close to all the best restaurants shops and entertainment an urban location comes with, yet still have the peacefulness of your tree lined residential avenue. Watch the sunrise at Santa Monica Beach, dine in Brentwood, what a way to start and end your day. You'll also be just a quick jaunt away from Westwood and Venice Beach too!

\n
\n

Discrete Luxury living is what the Wellesley house is all about. You'll feel right at home in your controlled access building that is a comfortable size of just 25 spacious homes. The Wellesley house is a nontraditional apartment home complex that houses only 2 bedroom 2 baths or 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $2000 (2 bedroom); $2500 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Dogs must be 35 lbs or under. Dog breed restrictions: Airedale Terrier, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Australian Cattle Dog, Basset Griffon Vendeen, Bedlington Terrier, Bouvier Mountain Dog, Bloodhound, Borzoi, Bouvier Des Flanders, Braco Italiano, Bulldog, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier(Pit Bull), Chow Chow, Dalmation, Dandie Dinmont Terrier, Doberman, Elkhound, Foxhound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Great Pyrenees, Greyhound, Keeshound, Malamute, Newfoundland, Papillion, Pointer, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Saluki, Siberian Husky, Saint Bernard, Welmaraner
Dogs
rent: $65
Cats
rent: $45
Parking Details: Underground garage assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Wellesley have any available units?
The Wellesley has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Wellesley have?
Some of The Wellesley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Wellesley currently offering any rent specials?
The Wellesley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Wellesley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Wellesley is pet friendly.
Does The Wellesley offer parking?
Yes, The Wellesley offers parking.
Does The Wellesley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Wellesley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Wellesley have a pool?
No, The Wellesley does not have a pool.
Does The Wellesley have accessible units?
No, The Wellesley does not have accessible units.
Does The Wellesley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Wellesley has units with dishwashers.

