The Wellesley.

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $2000 (2 bedroom); $2500 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Dogs must be 35 lbs or under. Dog breed restrictions: Airedale Terrier, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Australian Cattle Dog, Basset Griffon Vendeen, Bedlington Terrier, Bouvier Mountain Dog, Bloodhound, Borzoi, Bouvier Des Flanders, Braco Italiano, Bulldog, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier(Pit Bull), Chow Chow, Dalmation, Dandie Dinmont Terrier, Doberman, Elkhound, Foxhound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Great Pyrenees, Greyhound, Keeshound, Malamute, Newfoundland, Papillion, Pointer, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Saluki, Siberian Husky, Saint Bernard, Welmaraner