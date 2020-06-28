Terra Bella

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated condo in well maintained gated community. Wood laminate floors, Tile floors, and carpeting in upstairs bedrooms. This home has approximately 1800 plus square feet of living space with bonus area. Grand entry leads to living room dining area with cathedral ceiling and recessed lighting with stone fireplace. The kitchen has oak cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms on the upper level with bonus landing area. Washer/Dryer included. Private enclosed outdoor patio.



*excellent credit required*$3,100 based on good renter's credit*



