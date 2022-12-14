All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 14 2022 at 6:20 PM
Renaissance Tower Apartments

(833) 221-3407
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles · 501 W Olympic Blvd
205 Units · Built in 1994 · Remodeled in 2013
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
Location

501 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0214 · Avail. Feb 7

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

$2,015
Unit 0315 · Avail. Jan 9

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

$2,045
Unit 1232 · Avail. Jan 3

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

$2,120
1 Bedroom

Unit 0917 · Avail. now

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

$2,450

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0422 · Avail. now

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

$2,925
Unit 0508 · Avail. now

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

$3,090
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renaissance Tower Apartments.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
Renaissance Tower features renovated apartments including stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinets, counter tops, modern fixtures, wood style plank flooring, two tone paint scheme and more. Our unique studio, one or two bedroom floor plans overlook stunning views of downtown LA, allowing you to experience the metropolitan lifestyle from the comfort of your home.Our Los Angeles pet-friendly community features countless amenities. Enter our beautiful high-rise building with private access entry and be greeted by our 24-hour door attendant. Take a trip up to our sundeck that features dramatic panoramic views, refreshing pool and jacuzzi, and lounge area with BBQ grills. Maintain a healthy and active lifestyle within our state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center. For the ultimate convenience, take advantage of our on-site retail including a nail salon and restaurant.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Lease Length2 -12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement
Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee$46 per applicant
Deposit$500 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees$300 holding fee
AdditionalRenter's insurance required
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
rent
$75
restrictions
Renaissance Tower is a pet-friendly community. We accept pets up to 100 lbs. Certain breed restrictions apply, please call the office for more details.

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Ralphs
0.2 mi
Whole Foods Market
0.3 mi
Smart & Final
0.3 mi
Grocery Outlet
0.8 mi
Food 4 Less
1.1 mi
Restaurants
Mikkeller Room
0.1 mi
Birdies Donuts and Chicken
0.1 mi
Panini Cafe Downtown
0.1 mi
Starbucks
0.1 mi
Prank
0.2 mi
Public Transportation
Grand & Olympic
0.1 mi
Olympic & Grand
0.1 mi
Olympic & Grand
0.1 mi
Grand & Olympic
0.1 mi
Olympic & Hope
0.1 mi
Airports
Hawthorne Municipal Airport
9.1 mi
Los Angeles International Airport
9.6 mi
Compton / Woodley Airport
10.5 mi
Santa Monica Municipal Airport
10.7 mi
Pasadena Police Benedict Heliport
10.9 mi
Schools
9 /10
Alliance Dr. Olga Mohan High School
Charter
9-12
453 Students
0.8 mi
2 /10
Tenth Street Elementary School
Public
K-5
609 Students
0.8 mi
1 /10
Youthbuild Charter School Of California
Charter
9-12
1,240 Students
0.8 mi
8 /10
USC Hybrid High College Prep
Charter
9-12
528 Students
0.9 mi
5 /10
Ninth Street School
Public
K-5
336 Students
0.9 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Grand Hope Park
0.1 mi
Gilbert Lindsay Plaza
0.4 mi
Pershing Square
0.5 mi
Maguire Gardens
0.6 mi
Spring Street Park
0.7 mi
Entertainment
Club Galaxy
0.1 mi
SoulCycle
0.2 mi
PYO Gallery
0.2 mi
The Mayan
0.2 mi
CorePower Yoga
0.2 mi
Pets
Petco
0.2 mi
L.A. LIVE Dog Park
0.5 mi
Pet Project
0.6 mi
Pussy & Pooch Pethouse and Pawbar
0.6 mi
LAPD Lawn Park
1.1 mi
Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renaissance Tower Apartments have any available units?

Renaissance Tower Apartments has 7 units available starting at $2,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.

How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?

For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.

What amenities does Renaissance Tower Apartments have?

Some of Renaissance Tower Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is Renaissance Tower Apartments currently offering any rent specials?

Renaissance Tower Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.

Is Renaissance Tower Apartments pet-friendly?

Yes, Renaissance Tower Apartments is pet friendly.

Does Renaissance Tower Apartments offer parking?

Yes, Renaissance Tower Apartments offers parking.

Does Renaissance Tower Apartments have units with washers and dryers?

Yes, Renaissance Tower Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.

Does Renaissance Tower Apartments have a pool?

Yes, Renaissance Tower Apartments has a pool.

Does Renaissance Tower Apartments have accessible units?

No, Renaissance Tower Apartments does not have accessible units.

Does Renaissance Tower Apartments have units with dishwashers?

Yes, Renaissance Tower Apartments has units with dishwashers.
