Renaissance Tower Apartments.

Amenities
Renaissance Tower features renovated apartments including stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinets, counter tops, modern fixtures, wood style plank flooring, two tone paint scheme and more. Our unique studio, one or two bedroom floor plans overlook stunning views of downtown LA, allowing you to experience the metropolitan lifestyle from the comfort of your home.Our Los Angeles pet-friendly community features countless amenities. Enter our beautiful high-rise building with private access entry and be greeted by our 24-hour door attendant. Take a trip up to our sundeck that features dramatic panoramic views, refreshing pool and jacuzzi, and lounge area with BBQ grills. Maintain a healthy and active lifestyle within our state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center. For the ultimate convenience, take advantage of our on-site retail including a nail salon and restaurant.