All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Mark Twain.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Mark Twain
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Mark Twain

4251 Fulton Avenue · (818) 975-2854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4251 Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mark Twain.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Mark Twain Apartments! Situated on the border of Sherman Oaks and Studio City, this luxury building is perfectly located to take advantage of the best of both neighborhoods. Whole Foods, Fashion Square Mall, Arclight Cinemas, and Trader Joes are all only minutes away, while a variety of dining and shopping options are one block up on Ventura Blvd.

Mark Twain features spacious condo-quality apartments with all the amenities like high ceilings, granite countertops, elegant two-tone paint, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, private balconies, and gas fireplaces. Step into one of our expansive floor plans and explore luxury apartment living.

Mark Twain is a small quaint community with luxury features you won't believe! You will be surrounded by beautiful landscaping the minute you walk into our community. On your days off, spend time enjoying a picnic at our barbecue area with friends or family.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, fish
Cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: $500 pet deposit for 1st cat, $100 pet deposit for 2nd cat; Max 2
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mark Twain have any available units?
Mark Twain has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Mark Twain have?
Some of Mark Twain's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mark Twain currently offering any rent specials?
Mark Twain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mark Twain pet-friendly?
Yes, Mark Twain is pet friendly.
Does Mark Twain offer parking?
Yes, Mark Twain offers parking.
Does Mark Twain have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mark Twain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mark Twain have a pool?
No, Mark Twain does not have a pool.
Does Mark Twain have accessible units?
Yes, Mark Twain has accessible units.
Does Mark Twain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mark Twain has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Mark Twain?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity