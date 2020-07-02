Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill cats allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry cc payments courtyard e-payments lobby online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Mark Twain Apartments! Situated on the border of Sherman Oaks and Studio City, this luxury building is perfectly located to take advantage of the best of both neighborhoods. Whole Foods, Fashion Square Mall, Arclight Cinemas, and Trader Joes are all only minutes away, while a variety of dining and shopping options are one block up on Ventura Blvd.



Mark Twain features spacious condo-quality apartments with all the amenities like high ceilings, granite countertops, elegant two-tone paint, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, private balconies, and gas fireplaces. Step into one of our expansive floor plans and explore luxury apartment living.



Mark Twain is a small quaint community with luxury features you won't believe! You will be surrounded by beautiful landscaping the minute you walk into our community. On your days off, spend time enjoying a picnic at our barbecue area with friends or family.