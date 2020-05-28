Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Ready for an immediate move in, this front facing remodeled studio has so much to offer. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with chrome appliances (stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher), surrounded by brand new cabinets and granite countertops.



Hardwood floors extend through the entire unit, which features central-AC, as well as a remodeled bathroom. The apartment complex has a gym, onsite laundry, and a rooftop with a spectacular view. Its walking distance to Kaiser (many nurses and doctors live in the building), and very close to Los Feliz Village (a ton of great dining and shopping).



Garage Parking is NOT optional for this unit.



Call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come take a look today!



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. Sorry, but we dont allow pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5069515)