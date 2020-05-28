All apartments in Los Angeles
Edgemont
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:40 PM

Edgemont

1400 N Edgemont St · No Longer Available
Location

1400 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Ready for an immediate move in, this front facing remodeled studio has so much to offer. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with chrome appliances (stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher), surrounded by brand new cabinets and granite countertops.

Hardwood floors extend through the entire unit, which features central-AC, as well as a remodeled bathroom. The apartment complex has a gym, onsite laundry, and a rooftop with a spectacular view. Its walking distance to Kaiser (many nurses and doctors live in the building), and very close to Los Feliz Village (a ton of great dining and shopping).

Garage Parking is NOT optional for this unit.

Call or ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 to come take a look today!

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. Sorry, but we dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5069515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edgemont have any available units?
Edgemont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Edgemont have?
Some of Edgemont's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgemont currently offering any rent specials?
Edgemont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgemont pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgemont is pet friendly.
Does Edgemont offer parking?
Yes, Edgemont offers parking.
Does Edgemont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edgemont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgemont have a pool?
No, Edgemont does not have a pool.
Does Edgemont have accessible units?
No, Edgemont does not have accessible units.
Does Edgemont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgemont has units with dishwashers.

