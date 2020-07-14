All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 PM

Dronfield Mountain View

Open Now until 6pm
13140 N Dronfield Ave · (202) 914-5238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,643

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,676

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,797

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dronfield Mountain View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
garage
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service. Each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a private balcony (in select apartments). We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans and our community comes with a variety of amenities, including our outdoor swimming pool, GYM, rec room, picnic area, and courtyard. Don’t forget to bring your four legged friends, we are a pet friendly community! The neighborhood is filled with some of the best shopping centers, restaurants and schools in Sylmar.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $600 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Underground Parking Garage.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dronfield Mountain View have any available units?
Dronfield Mountain View has 5 units available starting at $1,643 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Dronfield Mountain View have?
Some of Dronfield Mountain View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dronfield Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
Dronfield Mountain View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dronfield Mountain View pet-friendly?
Yes, Dronfield Mountain View is pet friendly.
Does Dronfield Mountain View offer parking?
Yes, Dronfield Mountain View offers parking.
Does Dronfield Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dronfield Mountain View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dronfield Mountain View have a pool?
Yes, Dronfield Mountain View has a pool.
Does Dronfield Mountain View have accessible units?
No, Dronfield Mountain View does not have accessible units.
Does Dronfield Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dronfield Mountain View has units with dishwashers.

