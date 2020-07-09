All apartments in Los Angeles
AMLI Warner Center
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:52 PM

AMLI Warner Center

21200 Kittridge St · (818) 273-6589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease by July 31st & receive ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Ask for details. Exp 7/31/2020.
Location

21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2197 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 3233 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 2239 · Avail. now

$1,976

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1227 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit 3114 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,471

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 2226 · Avail. now

$2,471

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 · Avail. Sep 22

$3,304

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Unit 3175 · Avail. Sep 3

$3,354

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Warner Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
coffee bar
internet cafe
game room
online portal
pet friendly
AMLI's Warner Center rental apartments are conveniently located in the heart of The Valley in Woodland Hills. Our community is a short drive from a variety of restaurants, upscale shopping at the Westfield Topanga Canyon Mall, and eclectic boutiques. Additionally, hiking and biking paths, the Metro Link Orange bus line, and Pierce College are nearby. Our Woodland Hills luxury apartments are also convenient to major employment centers and downtown Los Angeles.Residents of AMLI's Canoga Park apartment homes enjoy use of a resort style swimming pool and spa; fully-equipped fitness center; resident business center and media lounge with Wi-Fi; outdoor fire pit and fireplace; barbecue stations with picnic tables; and jogging path with six-station exercise par course. Our Warner Center rental apartments also offer controlled access gates, garage parking, additional storage, and we are a pet-friendly community. AMLI's Woodland Hills luxury apartments offer six different 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans that feature gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars, washers and dryers, nine-foot ceilings, arched doorways, generous walk-in closets, luxurious bathrooms with oversized garden tubs, linen closets, central air-condition and heating, and private patios and balconies. Some of our select Canoga Park apartment homes also feature fireplaces, hardwood floors, and built-in computer niches.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $41 per applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $400; 2 Bedroom: $500; 3 Bedroom: $600
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 Flat Fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage: included with lease unassigned.
Storage Details: Price varies by size (TBD)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Warner Center have any available units?
AMLI Warner Center has 21 units available starting at $1,928 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Warner Center have?
Some of AMLI Warner Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Warner Center currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Warner Center is offering the following rent specials: “Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease by July 31st & receive ONE MONTH FREE RENT! Ask for details. Exp 7/31/2020.
Is AMLI Warner Center pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Warner Center is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Warner Center offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Warner Center offers parking.
Does AMLI Warner Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Warner Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Warner Center have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Warner Center has a pool.
Does AMLI Warner Center have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI Warner Center has accessible units.
Does AMLI Warner Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Warner Center has units with dishwashers.
