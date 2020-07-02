All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9930 Owensmouth Avenue

9930 N Owensmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9930 N Owensmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
RARE FIND!! This property feels like a house! It is a SINGLE-STORY condo boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, right next to the swimming pool and guest parking spots with a two car attached garage! Upon entering you are greeted with a bright and spacious open floor-plan upgraded with tile flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, a fireplace in the living room and two separate private patios accessed through the dining area or the master bedroom. Every inch of this kitchen was methodically planned out to maximize the use of space! Community pool. Laundry hookups are in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9930 Owensmouth Avenue have any available units?
9930 Owensmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9930 Owensmouth Avenue have?
Some of 9930 Owensmouth Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9930 Owensmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9930 Owensmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9930 Owensmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9930 Owensmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9930 Owensmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9930 Owensmouth Avenue offers parking.
Does 9930 Owensmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9930 Owensmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9930 Owensmouth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9930 Owensmouth Avenue has a pool.
Does 9930 Owensmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9930 Owensmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9930 Owensmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9930 Owensmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
