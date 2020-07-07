9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

**AVAILABLE TO SHOW DURING THIS TIME** Burbank Airport is only a 10 minute drive. Freeway close to most of L.A., Hollywood, Pasadena & Valley areas in 20-30 minutes. Private with City & Mountain Views. Although the address is on Sunland Blvd, the House is NOT. It is located up this private driveway shared by 5 other homes in the hillside. This 3 Bed+2 full bath sits on 1/2+ acre (23,000 sq. ft. lot), 2 car garage, Stone & hardwood flooring, huge family kitchen with Stainless appliances adjoins to over 4000 sq. ft. of outdoor living space with BBQ, Gazeebo, fireplace & waterfall feature. Includes 6 person jacuzzi at top level, unbelievable $1,000,000 Views of San Fernando Valley, canyons & mountains and mind blowing sunsets. Tucked away up a private driveway in Shadow Hills. 2 Tiered property with multi-level entertainment areas to enjoy. Neighbors are spread out & not visible from 3 sides of the property. Very private. Home is featured with Solar to save on monthly electricity, Home security system, Entire property is gated, water filtration system & a Koi Pond. Entire house is newly remodeled with crown moldings, vaulted ceiling, wood beams & laundry. Please call Katie for questions or to set-up a viewing (760) 978-8668.



(RLNE4415531)