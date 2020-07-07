All apartments in Los Angeles
9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd

9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Foothill Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**AVAILABLE TO SHOW DURING THIS TIME** Burbank Airport is only a 10 minute drive. Freeway close to most of L.A., Hollywood, Pasadena & Valley areas in 20-30 minutes. Private with City & Mountain Views. Although the address is on Sunland Blvd, the House is NOT. It is located up this private driveway shared by 5 other homes in the hillside. This 3 Bed+2 full bath sits on 1/2+ acre (23,000 sq. ft. lot), 2 car garage, Stone & hardwood flooring, huge family kitchen with Stainless appliances adjoins to over 4000 sq. ft. of outdoor living space with BBQ, Gazeebo, fireplace & waterfall feature. Includes 6 person jacuzzi at top level, unbelievable $1,000,000 Views of San Fernando Valley, canyons & mountains and mind blowing sunsets. Tucked away up a private driveway in Shadow Hills. 2 Tiered property with multi-level entertainment areas to enjoy. Neighbors are spread out & not visible from 3 sides of the property. Very private. Home is featured with Solar to save on monthly electricity, Home security system, Entire property is gated, water filtration system & a Koi Pond. Entire house is newly remodeled with crown moldings, vaulted ceiling, wood beams & laundry. Please call Katie for questions or to set-up a viewing (760) 978-8668.

(RLNE4415531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd have any available units?
9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd have?
Some of 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd offers parking.
Does 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd have a pool?
No, 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9918 3/8 Sunland Blvd has units with dishwashers.

