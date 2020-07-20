9828 Marcus Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated Two Bedroom Two Bath House. - Anna will be showing this property on Wednesday August 14th from 3-3:30pm



Renovated two bedroom two bath house in Tujunga. The updated kitchen features stove, NEW microwave, NEW refrigerator, NEW cabinets, NEW countertops and NEW tile flooring. Window AC's are located in each bedroom and the living room. Bathroom has NEW tile enclosure, NEW vanity and NEW plumbing fixtures. Laundry room is located next to the kitchen and it includes NEW washer and NEW dryer. Living room features an enclosed sun porch with louvered windows which makes the space bright and airy. Wood floors throughout the bedrooms and the living room. NEW faux-wood blinds throughout the house. A big tree in the front yard provides a lot of shade, as well as a beautiful landscape to tie the whole house together. Both the front and back yards are fenced in. Two car garage available. Small pet considered. Owner pays for gardening only.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com



(RLNE5033894)