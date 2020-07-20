All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9828 Marcus Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9828 Marcus Ave
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

9828 Marcus Ave

9828 Marcus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9828 Marcus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated Two Bedroom Two Bath House. - Anna will be showing this property on Wednesday August 14th from 3-3:30pm

Renovated two bedroom two bath house in Tujunga. The updated kitchen features stove, NEW microwave, NEW refrigerator, NEW cabinets, NEW countertops and NEW tile flooring. Window AC's are located in each bedroom and the living room. Bathroom has NEW tile enclosure, NEW vanity and NEW plumbing fixtures. Laundry room is located next to the kitchen and it includes NEW washer and NEW dryer. Living room features an enclosed sun porch with louvered windows which makes the space bright and airy. Wood floors throughout the bedrooms and the living room. NEW faux-wood blinds throughout the house. A big tree in the front yard provides a lot of shade, as well as a beautiful landscape to tie the whole house together. Both the front and back yards are fenced in. Two car garage available. Small pet considered. Owner pays for gardening only.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com

(RLNE5033894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9828 Marcus Ave have any available units?
9828 Marcus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9828 Marcus Ave have?
Some of 9828 Marcus Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9828 Marcus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9828 Marcus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9828 Marcus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9828 Marcus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9828 Marcus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9828 Marcus Ave offers parking.
Does 9828 Marcus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9828 Marcus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9828 Marcus Ave have a pool?
No, 9828 Marcus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9828 Marcus Ave have accessible units?
No, 9828 Marcus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9828 Marcus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9828 Marcus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
7600 W Manchester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Franklin Regency
7200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College