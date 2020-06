Amenities

Bright and airy condo unit is up for rent in a quiet and safe building. Centrally located in Koreatown near Hancock Park, Mid Wilshire and Downtown LA, you are walking distance from popular restaurants, markets, and public transportation. All appliances included-stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, in-unit washer/dryer combo. This unit is on the top floor of a 3-story building with rare 2 side-by-side parking spaces and guest parking spaces. Newly renovated throughout. Central A/C