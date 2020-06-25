9790 WENDOVER Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gated exquisite Mediterranean located in prime Benedict Hills Estates location. Dramatic double-height entry, open floorplan, custom chefs kitchen with eat-in nook and bar seating open to spacious family room all opening to large yard, covered living room loggia, pool and spa. Sumptuous master suite with his and her closets, exquisite bath and large deck with views of the pool and canyons. 2 kids suites, playroom /office and maids w/bath. Finest custom details, solid maple cabinetry and walnut floors throughout, Control 4 System, spacious 3 car garage, gated driveway. Top quality full-scale remodel with use of community tennis courts right across the street perfect for a busy family and for easy indoor/outdoor entertaining. Warner Ave. Elementary School.