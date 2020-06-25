All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9790 WENDOVER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9790 WENDOVER Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9790 WENDOVER Drive

9790 Wendover Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9790 Wendover Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gated exquisite Mediterranean located in prime Benedict Hills Estates location. Dramatic double-height entry, open floorplan, custom chefs kitchen with eat-in nook and bar seating open to spacious family room all opening to large yard, covered living room loggia, pool and spa. Sumptuous master suite with his and her closets, exquisite bath and large deck with views of the pool and canyons. 2 kids suites, playroom /office and maids w/bath. Finest custom details, solid maple cabinetry and walnut floors throughout, Control 4 System, spacious 3 car garage, gated driveway. Top quality full-scale remodel with use of community tennis courts right across the street perfect for a busy family and for easy indoor/outdoor entertaining. Warner Ave. Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9790 WENDOVER Drive have any available units?
9790 WENDOVER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9790 WENDOVER Drive have?
Some of 9790 WENDOVER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9790 WENDOVER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9790 WENDOVER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9790 WENDOVER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9790 WENDOVER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9790 WENDOVER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9790 WENDOVER Drive offers parking.
Does 9790 WENDOVER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9790 WENDOVER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9790 WENDOVER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9790 WENDOVER Drive has a pool.
Does 9790 WENDOVER Drive have accessible units?
No, 9790 WENDOVER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9790 WENDOVER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9790 WENDOVER Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College