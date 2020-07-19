9727 OAK PASS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Holiday rental~~ December 10th to January 15th. *** Please see website for pictures until MLS fixes server issues*** Unique Architectural on one of the most prestigious gated private road in Beverly Hills. Tree level, framed by majestic oaks provides serenity & seclusion. Walls of glass surrounded by gorgeous views that gives the magical illusion of being part of nature at all times. Designed with the utmost quality, superb elegance & attention to details. Conveniently located just minutes to the Beverly Hills Hotel, Downtown Beverly Hills, a nice ride on Sunset Blvd to the beach, LA's best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.