Los Angeles, CA
9727 OAK PASS Road
Last updated November 21 2019 at 2:59 PM

9727 OAK PASS Road

9727 W Oak Pass Road · No Longer Available
Location

9727 W Oak Pass Road, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Holiday rental~~ December 10th to January 15th. *** Please see website for pictures until MLS fixes server issues*** Unique Architectural on one of the most prestigious gated private road in Beverly Hills. Tree level, framed by majestic oaks provides serenity & seclusion. Walls of glass surrounded by gorgeous views that gives the magical illusion of being part of nature at all times. Designed with the utmost quality, superb elegance & attention to details. Conveniently located just minutes to the Beverly Hills Hotel, Downtown Beverly Hills, a nice ride on Sunset Blvd to the beach, LA's best restaurants, shops, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9727 OAK PASS Road have any available units?
9727 OAK PASS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9727 OAK PASS Road have?
Some of 9727 OAK PASS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9727 OAK PASS Road currently offering any rent specials?
9727 OAK PASS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9727 OAK PASS Road pet-friendly?
No, 9727 OAK PASS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9727 OAK PASS Road offer parking?
No, 9727 OAK PASS Road does not offer parking.
Does 9727 OAK PASS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9727 OAK PASS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9727 OAK PASS Road have a pool?
Yes, 9727 OAK PASS Road has a pool.
Does 9727 OAK PASS Road have accessible units?
No, 9727 OAK PASS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9727 OAK PASS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9727 OAK PASS Road has units with dishwashers.
