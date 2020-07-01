9719 HEATHER Road

Amenities

Presiding on nearly 4 acres of picturesque hillside above the Beverly Hills Hotel is this meticulously renovated 5 bed/8 bath stately Villa. Sitting on its own private knoll, this elegant two story residence affords multiple entertaining areas from which to enjoy the panoramic ocean, mountain and city views. The 10,050 sq ft home's interior spaces showcase light-filled rooms on a grand scale, especially in the soaring great room and gorgeous whitewashed kitchen. Hardwood floors, french doors, and wainscot paneling add character throughout the remaining living areas including the formal dining room and lounge area with bar. The upstairs bedrooms are accompanied by a master suite offering 2 large baths that rival each other in grandeur, in-room bar, fireplace and private terrace. From movies in the screening room to friendly wagers on the tennis court and alfresco meals by the pool/spa, the home's brilliant layout lends itself to an array of entertaining possibilities.