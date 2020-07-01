All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

9719 HEATHER Road

9719 Heather Road · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9719 Heather Road, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Presiding on nearly 4 acres of picturesque hillside above the Beverly Hills Hotel is this meticulously renovated 5 bed/8 bath stately Villa. Sitting on its own private knoll, this elegant two story residence affords multiple entertaining areas from which to enjoy the panoramic ocean, mountain and city views. The 10,050 sq ft home's interior spaces showcase light-filled rooms on a grand scale, especially in the soaring great room and gorgeous whitewashed kitchen. Hardwood floors, french doors, and wainscot paneling add character throughout the remaining living areas including the formal dining room and lounge area with bar. The upstairs bedrooms are accompanied by a master suite offering 2 large baths that rival each other in grandeur, in-room bar, fireplace and private terrace. From movies in the screening room to friendly wagers on the tennis court and alfresco meals by the pool/spa, the home's brilliant layout lends itself to an array of entertaining possibilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 HEATHER Road have any available units?
9719 HEATHER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9719 HEATHER Road have?
Some of 9719 HEATHER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9719 HEATHER Road currently offering any rent specials?
9719 HEATHER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 HEATHER Road pet-friendly?
No, 9719 HEATHER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9719 HEATHER Road offer parking?
Yes, 9719 HEATHER Road offers parking.
Does 9719 HEATHER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9719 HEATHER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 HEATHER Road have a pool?
Yes, 9719 HEATHER Road has a pool.
Does 9719 HEATHER Road have accessible units?
No, 9719 HEATHER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 HEATHER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9719 HEATHER Road has units with dishwashers.

