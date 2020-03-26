All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

9714 OAK PASS Road

9714 Oak Pass Road · No Longer Available
Location

9714 Oak Pass Road, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Contemporary Spanish newly refreshed. Five bedrooms, 51/2 baths, total of approx.4,900 sq ft. The main house (4,000+sq.ft) has 3 bedrooms up & maid's down, all ensuite. ( 5th bedroom & bath are in 3 rm guest apartment, w/ kit, din & liv spaces, sauna & its own sep entrance.) Updated kitchen features new silestone counters, refinished cabinets, Kohler sink, faucets, accessories, SS appliances. Silestone continues via pass thru to outside counter, for seamless indoor/outdoor flow. Off the kitchen is a family room & office. Formal dining room seats 15, accesses brick patio via French doors. The impressive living room is characterized by 16 ft ceiling, fireplace, bar & wall of French doors. Master incl wlk in closet, fireplace, sitting rm, balcony The 2nd bedroom w/sitting rm & 3rd bedroom each has a balcony. Situated on approx. ~ acre the yard is a private paradise: pool, spa, lush greenery, serene & magical, rivaling many hotels. Also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9714 OAK PASS Road have any available units?
9714 OAK PASS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9714 OAK PASS Road have?
Some of 9714 OAK PASS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9714 OAK PASS Road currently offering any rent specials?
9714 OAK PASS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9714 OAK PASS Road pet-friendly?
No, 9714 OAK PASS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9714 OAK PASS Road offer parking?
Yes, 9714 OAK PASS Road offers parking.
Does 9714 OAK PASS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9714 OAK PASS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9714 OAK PASS Road have a pool?
Yes, 9714 OAK PASS Road has a pool.
Does 9714 OAK PASS Road have accessible units?
No, 9714 OAK PASS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9714 OAK PASS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9714 OAK PASS Road has units with dishwashers.
