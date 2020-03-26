9714 OAK PASS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Contemporary Spanish newly refreshed. Five bedrooms, 51/2 baths, total of approx.4,900 sq ft. The main house (4,000+sq.ft) has 3 bedrooms up & maid's down, all ensuite. ( 5th bedroom & bath are in 3 rm guest apartment, w/ kit, din & liv spaces, sauna & its own sep entrance.) Updated kitchen features new silestone counters, refinished cabinets, Kohler sink, faucets, accessories, SS appliances. Silestone continues via pass thru to outside counter, for seamless indoor/outdoor flow. Off the kitchen is a family room & office. Formal dining room seats 15, accesses brick patio via French doors. The impressive living room is characterized by 16 ft ceiling, fireplace, bar & wall of French doors. Master incl wlk in closet, fireplace, sitting rm, balcony The 2nd bedroom w/sitting rm & 3rd bedroom each has a balcony. Situated on approx. ~ acre the yard is a private paradise: pool, spa, lush greenery, serene & magical, rivaling many hotels. Also for sale.