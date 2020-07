Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern style condo living features a spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, in unit washer and dryer, and community rooftop deck. This unit comes with two parking spaces tandem. This complex is ideally located close to restaurants, and convenient store with walk score of 93. Owners pays water and trash. 1 year minimum lease.

2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM UNIT NEAR KOREATOWN LOS ANGELES