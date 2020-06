Amenities

OWNERS UNIT WITH AWESOME HARBOR VIEW! - UPSTAIRS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM AVAILABLE! THE UNIT COMES WITH BRAND NEW TILE IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS! BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT REST OF UNIT! THIS UNIT OFFERS A STOVE TOP, OVEN, DISHWASHER, LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS, AND 2 PARKING SPACES! THE UNIT HAS CENTRAL HEATING , IS PRIVATE AND QUIET. WATER IS PAID AND THERE ARE 2 PARKING SPACES. SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, AND PARKS NEARBY. TO VIEW PLEASE CALL 310-612-3696.



