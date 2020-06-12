965 Everett St

Amenities

4 Bed Echo Park Bungalow w/ view, yard & park! - Property Id: 257236



This large 4 bedroom/3 bath bungalow in the heart of Echo Park is ready to be rented ASAP.



Has a private front yard and no shared walls with neighbors.



Freshly painted with modern bathrooms, A/C, new windows, wood floors, large front yard, high ceilings, etc.



Located in a quaint pocket on the Everett Street culdesac with a beautiful pet-friendly park space right across the street!



-Prime Echo park location by downtown LA, Dodger Stadium, awesome restaurants (like Guisados, Winsome), bars, etc.

-Pet friendly

-AC

-Large updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances

-Laundry on site

-Large front yard

**Available for short term or long term rental. Can be delivered furnished for an extra fee. **

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257236

