Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

965 Everett St

965 Everett Street · (323) 712-1712
Location

965 Everett Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4 Bed Echo Park Bungalow w/ view, yard & park! - Property Id: 257236

This large 4 bedroom/3 bath bungalow in the heart of Echo Park is ready to be rented ASAP.

Has a private front yard and no shared walls with neighbors.

Freshly painted with modern bathrooms, A/C, new windows, wood floors, large front yard, high ceilings, etc.

Located in a quaint pocket on the Everett Street culdesac with a beautiful pet-friendly park space right across the street!

-Prime Echo park location by downtown LA, Dodger Stadium, awesome restaurants (like Guisados, Winsome), bars, etc.
-Pet friendly
-AC
-Large updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances
-Laundry on site
-Large front yard
**Available for short term or long term rental. Can be delivered furnished for an extra fee. **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257236
Property Id 257236

(RLNE5688888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 Everett St have any available units?
965 Everett St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 965 Everett St have?
Some of 965 Everett St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 Everett St currently offering any rent specials?
965 Everett St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Everett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 965 Everett St is pet friendly.
Does 965 Everett St offer parking?
No, 965 Everett St does not offer parking.
Does 965 Everett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 965 Everett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Everett St have a pool?
No, 965 Everett St does not have a pool.
Does 965 Everett St have accessible units?
No, 965 Everett St does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Everett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 965 Everett St has units with dishwashers.
