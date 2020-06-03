All apartments in Los Angeles
9639 Hayvenhurst Ave
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

9639 Hayvenhurst Ave

9639 Hayvenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9639 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new 1 bedroom home near CSUN - Property Id: 111264

Beautiful new home located in the heart of Northridge. New everything....kitchen has stainless steel appliances with new quartz counters, cabinets and pine shelves. Flooring throughout the house is vinyl plank. Bedroom has a generous closet. Bathroom is accessible from kitchen/livingroom and bedroom. Private gated parking for two cars and a yard for any pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111264
Property Id 111264

(RLNE4809292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave have any available units?
9639 Hayvenhurst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave have?
Some of 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9639 Hayvenhurst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave offers parking.
Does 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave have a pool?
No, 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave have accessible units?
No, 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9639 Hayvenhurst Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
