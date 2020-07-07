All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

9635 N. Oneal Court

9635 Oneal Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9635 Oneal Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Northridge Pool Home! 3/Bed plus bonus room! - 3/Bedroom plus a bonus room, 2.5 /Bath, home located in a gated community on a quiet cul-de sec street in Northridge. Features: Two stories with 2520 Sq. feet of living space. Formal living room, family room that has a wet bar and fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and generous counters. Huge master suite with in-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. All bedrooms have walk-in closets! Central A/C and Heat, alarm system, inside laundry room and 3/ car attached garage with direct access. Private, fully fenced backyard with pool/spa, ideal for entertaining.
Directions: This property is located west of Lindley and just few minutes walk to CSUN Campus. All amenities are at your fingertips. Close to all shopping, restaurants, public transportation and the 118 freeway. Pets will be considered with pet deposit. Gardener and pool Service provided by Owner. Tenant pays all utilities.
For more information please contact: Margo LRS Realty and Management Inc.
DRE#01709588 Tel: 818-231-9811
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5235827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9635 N. Oneal Court have any available units?
9635 N. Oneal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9635 N. Oneal Court have?
Some of 9635 N. Oneal Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9635 N. Oneal Court currently offering any rent specials?
9635 N. Oneal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9635 N. Oneal Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9635 N. Oneal Court is pet friendly.
Does 9635 N. Oneal Court offer parking?
Yes, 9635 N. Oneal Court offers parking.
Does 9635 N. Oneal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9635 N. Oneal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9635 N. Oneal Court have a pool?
Yes, 9635 N. Oneal Court has a pool.
Does 9635 N. Oneal Court have accessible units?
No, 9635 N. Oneal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9635 N. Oneal Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9635 N. Oneal Court does not have units with dishwashers.

