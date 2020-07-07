9635 N. Oneal Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Northridge Pool Home! 3/Bed plus bonus room! - 3/Bedroom plus a bonus room, 2.5 /Bath, home located in a gated community on a quiet cul-de sec street in Northridge. Features: Two stories with 2520 Sq. feet of living space. Formal living room, family room that has a wet bar and fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and generous counters. Huge master suite with in-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. All bedrooms have walk-in closets! Central A/C and Heat, alarm system, inside laundry room and 3/ car attached garage with direct access. Private, fully fenced backyard with pool/spa, ideal for entertaining.

Directions: This property is located west of Lindley and just few minutes walk to CSUN Campus. All amenities are at your fingertips. Close to all shopping, restaurants, public transportation and the 118 freeway. Pets will be considered with pet deposit. Gardener and pool Service provided by Owner. Tenant pays all utilities.

