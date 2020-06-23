All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9633 Highridge Drive

9633 Highridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9633 Highridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Stunning One-Story Mid Century with AMAZING VIEWS, on quiet, private cul-de-sac 10 minutes from Rodeo Drive. ENTIRELY GATED. Outstanding indoor/outdoor flow Maximizes GORGEOUS VIEWS. Provides A GREAT SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING. Beautifully REMODELED inside and out: SHINY HARDWOOD FLOORS, recessed lights, new entry ARCHITECT-DESIGNED SILVER GATES and front door, 8 camera SECURITY SYSTEM, indoor/outdoor SOUND SYSTEM, FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH 11 foot high PITCHED CEILING, MARBLE DECORATIVE SHELVING anda multitude of GLASS DOORS IN EVERY ROOM OF THE HOUSE THAT OPEN TO THE EXPANSIVE TERRACE AND VIEWS. Inside, a formal entry leads into the spacious living room with fireplace and direct yard access. The modern kitchen with professional appliances, breakfast room and formal dining room all offer outstanding canyon views. TWO MASTER BEDROOM SUITES, on opposite ends of the house, one with a large sitting room, the other with two large walk in closets. Both bedrooms offer luxurious, spacious bathrooms, large walk-in closets and heavenly views. A third family or GUEST SUITE With Bath and SEPARATE OFFICE complete the space. Two Car Garage, Storage Under the House. Heated SWIMMING POOL and SPA. Privacy, Tranquility and Views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9633 Highridge Drive have any available units?
9633 Highridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9633 Highridge Drive have?
Some of 9633 Highridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9633 Highridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9633 Highridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9633 Highridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9633 Highridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9633 Highridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9633 Highridge Drive offers parking.
Does 9633 Highridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9633 Highridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9633 Highridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9633 Highridge Drive has a pool.
Does 9633 Highridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9633 Highridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9633 Highridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9633 Highridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
