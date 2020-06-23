9633 Highridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Stunning One-Story Mid Century with AMAZING VIEWS, on quiet, private cul-de-sac 10 minutes from Rodeo Drive. ENTIRELY GATED. Outstanding indoor/outdoor flow Maximizes GORGEOUS VIEWS. Provides A GREAT SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING. Beautifully REMODELED inside and out: SHINY HARDWOOD FLOORS, recessed lights, new entry ARCHITECT-DESIGNED SILVER GATES and front door, 8 camera SECURITY SYSTEM, indoor/outdoor SOUND SYSTEM, FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH 11 foot high PITCHED CEILING, MARBLE DECORATIVE SHELVING anda multitude of GLASS DOORS IN EVERY ROOM OF THE HOUSE THAT OPEN TO THE EXPANSIVE TERRACE AND VIEWS. Inside, a formal entry leads into the spacious living room with fireplace and direct yard access. The modern kitchen with professional appliances, breakfast room and formal dining room all offer outstanding canyon views. TWO MASTER BEDROOM SUITES, on opposite ends of the house, one with a large sitting room, the other with two large walk in closets. Both bedrooms offer luxurious, spacious bathrooms, large walk-in closets and heavenly views. A third family or GUEST SUITE With Bath and SEPARATE OFFICE complete the space. Two Car Garage, Storage Under the House. Heated SWIMMING POOL and SPA. Privacy, Tranquility and Views.