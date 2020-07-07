All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

9617 Keokuk Ave

9617 Keokuk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9617 Keokuk Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Newly Renovated Home with Double Masters - Property Id: 257939

Prime Chatsworth location. Large, newly renovated house, over 2100 square feet. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. 2 master suites, Living room with fireplace, Family room, separate dining room. Solid wood kitchen with new appliances. Separate laundry room with new washer, dryer, and sink. House is surrounded by a beautiful front and back yard. House is close to CSUN, A-grade schools. Convenient location for shopping and all activities.

The property could also be used as a child care or adult care center.

TO SEE THE PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL (818) 376-9102 AND WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO TOUR LINK. THANK YOU!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257939
Property Id 257939

(RLNE5724328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9617 Keokuk Ave have any available units?
9617 Keokuk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9617 Keokuk Ave have?
Some of 9617 Keokuk Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9617 Keokuk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9617 Keokuk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9617 Keokuk Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9617 Keokuk Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9617 Keokuk Ave offer parking?
No, 9617 Keokuk Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9617 Keokuk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9617 Keokuk Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9617 Keokuk Ave have a pool?
No, 9617 Keokuk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9617 Keokuk Ave have accessible units?
No, 9617 Keokuk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9617 Keokuk Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9617 Keokuk Ave has units with dishwashers.

