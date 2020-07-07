9617 Keokuk Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous Newly Renovated Home with Double Masters - Property Id: 257939
Prime Chatsworth location. Large, newly renovated house, over 2100 square feet. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. 2 master suites, Living room with fireplace, Family room, separate dining room. Solid wood kitchen with new appliances. Separate laundry room with new washer, dryer, and sink. House is surrounded by a beautiful front and back yard. House is close to CSUN, A-grade schools. Convenient location for shopping and all activities.
The property could also be used as a child care or adult care center.
TO SEE THE PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL (818) 376-9102 AND WE WILL SEND YOU A VIDEO TOUR LINK. THANK YOU!
