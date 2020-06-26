9608 DONNA Avenue

Amenities

Sprawling, pet friendly, single story ranch house in most desirable Northridge estates enclave! Just a mile from CSUN and blocks to Northridge Mall, grocery shopping, Starbucks and restaurants, this home is also currently resident-assigned to top rated Topeka Drive Charter for Advanced Studies (K-5), Alfred B. Nobel Charter Middle School and Granada Hills Charter High School!!! Multi-zone HVAC, sparkling, salt-water swimmers' pool, 6 bedrooms including spacious master suite, maid's room, 4 additional bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, laundry room, family room, huge living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, 2 car attached garage, fully fenced yard with plenty of room for pets, play and entertaining. Lovely and quiet residential neighborhood with plenty of street parking. Gardener, pool service, all appliances (w/out warranty) are included. Just in time to enjoy summer fun before the school year begins!