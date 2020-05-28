9575 Reseda Blvd

Amenities
Unit Features:
*Fresh Paint
*Nice Kitchen equipped with a gas stove and dishwasher
*Bathroom with bathtub/Vanity Room
*Beautiful New Carpet in Living Room and Bedroom
*New Flooring in Kitchen, Dinning and Bathroom
*Large Bedroom with spacious closet
*Central A/C and Heater
*New Blinds, Large size Fan in Dinning Room
*Sparkling Pool
*Laundry Room On-Premises
*One assigned parking space
*BBQ
*Controlled Access
*Gated Parking
**Residents pay for all utilities except Gas**
On site laundry room
On site parking
On site pool