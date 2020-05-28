All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 19 2019 at 8:49 AM

9575 Reseda Blvd

9575 Reseda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9575 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Features:

*Fresh Paint
*Nice Kitchen equipped with a gas stove and dishwasher
*Bathroom with bathtub/Vanity Room
*Beautiful New Carpet in Living Room and Bedroom
*New Flooring in Kitchen, Dinning and Bathroom
*Large Bedroom with spacious closet
*Central A/C and Heater
*New Blinds, Large size Fan in Dinning Room
*Sparkling Pool
*Laundry Room On-Premises
*One assigned parking space
*BBQ
*Controlled Access
*Gated Parking

**Residents pay for all utilities except Gas**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9575 Reseda Blvd have any available units?
9575 Reseda Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9575 Reseda Blvd have?
Some of 9575 Reseda Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9575 Reseda Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9575 Reseda Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9575 Reseda Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9575 Reseda Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9575 Reseda Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9575 Reseda Blvd offers parking.
Does 9575 Reseda Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9575 Reseda Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9575 Reseda Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9575 Reseda Blvd has a pool.
Does 9575 Reseda Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9575 Reseda Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9575 Reseda Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9575 Reseda Blvd has units with dishwashers.

