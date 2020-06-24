9540 Sophia

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic residence in North Hills. Home is nestled in a cul-de-sac on a beautiful large lot. This 4BR+2BA home features 1760 sq. ft. of fine living space. Gorgeous curb appeal featuring an elegant wooden front door with glass panels, new exterior paint, new professionally designed landscaping, nice driveway pavers, and new side yard fencing. The great interior layout offers an inviting foyer, a nice dining room with sliding glass doors to the backyard, and a large living room with fireplace. Backyard includes a covered patio and 2 levels of beautiful grounds for your comfort and relaxation. The bright and airy functional kitchen offers plenty of room and cabinetry, a new stove & dishwasher and a great breakfast nook. Kitchen offers direct access to the 2-car garage and laundry area. This home features a new central AC/heating system, a newer roof, new window treatments on all windows, and beautiful new flooring. The entire interior has been also freshly painted featuring smooth ceilings. Shopping, dining, schools, freeways, the Veterans hospital and more are close by yet offering a pleasant, residential environment in a great cul-de-sac. This is the first time property is being offered as a lease. Landlord will pay for water & gardener. No pets please. Contact B Lilian Schmitt at 661-713-8724. Related to landlord.