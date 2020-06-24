All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:56 PM

9540 Sophia

9540 Sophia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9540 Sophia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic residence in North Hills. Home is nestled in a cul-de-sac on a beautiful large lot. This 4BR+2BA home features 1760 sq. ft. of fine living space. Gorgeous curb appeal featuring an elegant wooden front door with glass panels, new exterior paint, new professionally designed landscaping, nice driveway pavers, and new side yard fencing. The great interior layout offers an inviting foyer, a nice dining room with sliding glass doors to the backyard, and a large living room with fireplace. Backyard includes a covered patio and 2 levels of beautiful grounds for your comfort and relaxation. The bright and airy functional kitchen offers plenty of room and cabinetry, a new stove & dishwasher and a great breakfast nook. Kitchen offers direct access to the 2-car garage and laundry area. This home features a new central AC/heating system, a newer roof, new window treatments on all windows, and beautiful new flooring. The entire interior has been also freshly painted featuring smooth ceilings. Shopping, dining, schools, freeways, the Veterans hospital and more are close by yet offering a pleasant, residential environment in a great cul-de-sac. This is the first time property is being offered as a lease. Landlord will pay for water & gardener. No pets please. Contact B Lilian Schmitt at 661-713-8724. Related to landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9540 Sophia have any available units?
9540 Sophia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9540 Sophia have?
Some of 9540 Sophia's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9540 Sophia currently offering any rent specials?
9540 Sophia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9540 Sophia pet-friendly?
No, 9540 Sophia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9540 Sophia offer parking?
Yes, 9540 Sophia offers parking.
Does 9540 Sophia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9540 Sophia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9540 Sophia have a pool?
No, 9540 Sophia does not have a pool.
Does 9540 Sophia have accessible units?
No, 9540 Sophia does not have accessible units.
Does 9540 Sophia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9540 Sophia has units with dishwashers.
