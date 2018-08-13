All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 954 DEXTER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
954 DEXTER Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:56 AM

954 DEXTER Street

954 Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

954 Dexter Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful expansive modern home in fashionable Highland Park. This relaxing hill-top gem has stunning views from every window and is only a short distance from lively York Ave with its collection of trendy bars and restaurants. Conveniently located minutes from downtown and a short hop on the freeway to everything else that LA has to offer. This newly constructed home impeccably appointed from top to bottom offers an open-concept floorplan with great indoor-outdoor flow to a newly landscaped yard. The kitchen with Viking appliances and large island with seating is a great space for entertaining. Both dining area and living room flow with ease from sliding doors to the back yard. A bedroom with en-suite bath doubles as a great home office. The upper level offers a light-filled master suite with lux bath and large walk-in closet. Two additional large bedrooms, full bath, and deck complete this level. Streamlined curb appeal adds to this showstopping home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 DEXTER Street have any available units?
954 DEXTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 954 DEXTER Street have?
Some of 954 DEXTER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 DEXTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
954 DEXTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 DEXTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 954 DEXTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 954 DEXTER Street offer parking?
Yes, 954 DEXTER Street offers parking.
Does 954 DEXTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 DEXTER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 DEXTER Street have a pool?
No, 954 DEXTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 954 DEXTER Street have accessible units?
No, 954 DEXTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 954 DEXTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 DEXTER Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College