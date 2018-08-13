954 DEXTER Street

Amenities

Beautiful expansive modern home in fashionable Highland Park. This relaxing hill-top gem has stunning views from every window and is only a short distance from lively York Ave with its collection of trendy bars and restaurants. Conveniently located minutes from downtown and a short hop on the freeway to everything else that LA has to offer. This newly constructed home impeccably appointed from top to bottom offers an open-concept floorplan with great indoor-outdoor flow to a newly landscaped yard. The kitchen with Viking appliances and large island with seating is a great space for entertaining. Both dining area and living room flow with ease from sliding doors to the back yard. A bedroom with en-suite bath doubles as a great home office. The upper level offers a light-filled master suite with lux bath and large walk-in closet. Two additional large bedrooms, full bath, and deck complete this level. Streamlined curb appeal adds to this showstopping home!