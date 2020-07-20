All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9537 DALEGROVE Drive

9537 Dalegrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9537 Dalegrove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Designer perfect modern zen hideaway, totally private 3+2 home with fabulous marble baths, Pogganpohl kitchen, Sub-Zero refrigerator, heated pool and Jacuzzi, Central AC/Heat, Washer/Dryer, 2-car garage, outdoor built-in grill, fireplace and refrigerator. Indoor/outdoor living flow with sunny yard in a quiet cul-de-sac far enough off Coldwater Canyon that traffic noise is not heard. Located in prime central LA location with easy access to both sides of the hill; 10 minutes to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, or Ventura Blvd. Rental includes use of outdoor furniture (if wanted). Owner maintains yard and pool. Move in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9537 DALEGROVE Drive have any available units?
9537 DALEGROVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9537 DALEGROVE Drive have?
Some of 9537 DALEGROVE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9537 DALEGROVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9537 DALEGROVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9537 DALEGROVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9537 DALEGROVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9537 DALEGROVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9537 DALEGROVE Drive offers parking.
Does 9537 DALEGROVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9537 DALEGROVE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9537 DALEGROVE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9537 DALEGROVE Drive has a pool.
Does 9537 DALEGROVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9537 DALEGROVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9537 DALEGROVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9537 DALEGROVE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
