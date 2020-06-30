9500 Vanalden

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Super Sharp! Absolutely Mint Condition Northridge Pool Home on a Huge Lot - Super Sharp! Absolutely Mint Condition Northridge Pool Home on a Huge Lot with Excellent Curb Appeal! Fantastic Location! Outstanding Floor Plan!Fabulous Living Room with its own Fireplace! Gorgeous Granite Center Island Kitchen with tons of storage and a Breakfast Bar! Formal Dining! Marvelous Master Suite with Spacious Closet and its own Upgraded Bath! Light & Bright Throughout! Custom Shutters! Spa Tub! Entertainer's Dream Yard with Sparkling Gated Pool, Covered Patio and Vast Grassy Area! Rare Offering! Incredible Northridge location is close to all, Shopping, CSUN, Movies, The Mall and so much more! Super Showplace must be seen to be believed! If you're seeing only one pool home in the price range, this is it. Don't Miss! San Fernando Valley living at it's finest!



(RLNE5662290)