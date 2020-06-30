All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9500 Vanalden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9500 Vanalden
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

9500 Vanalden

9500 Vanalden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9500 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Super Sharp! Absolutely Mint Condition Northridge Pool Home on a Huge Lot - Super Sharp! Absolutely Mint Condition Northridge Pool Home on a Huge Lot with Excellent Curb Appeal! Fantastic Location! Outstanding Floor Plan!Fabulous Living Room with its own Fireplace! Gorgeous Granite Center Island Kitchen with tons of storage and a Breakfast Bar! Formal Dining! Marvelous Master Suite with Spacious Closet and its own Upgraded Bath! Light & Bright Throughout! Custom Shutters! Spa Tub! Entertainer's Dream Yard with Sparkling Gated Pool, Covered Patio and Vast Grassy Area! Rare Offering! Incredible Northridge location is close to all, Shopping, CSUN, Movies, The Mall and so much more! Super Showplace must be seen to be believed! If you're seeing only one pool home in the price range, this is it. Don't Miss! San Fernando Valley living at it's finest!

(RLNE5662290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9500 Vanalden have any available units?
9500 Vanalden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9500 Vanalden have?
Some of 9500 Vanalden's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9500 Vanalden currently offering any rent specials?
9500 Vanalden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9500 Vanalden pet-friendly?
No, 9500 Vanalden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9500 Vanalden offer parking?
No, 9500 Vanalden does not offer parking.
Does 9500 Vanalden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9500 Vanalden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9500 Vanalden have a pool?
Yes, 9500 Vanalden has a pool.
Does 9500 Vanalden have accessible units?
No, 9500 Vanalden does not have accessible units.
Does 9500 Vanalden have units with dishwashers?
No, 9500 Vanalden does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College