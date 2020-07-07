All apartments in Los Angeles
949 White Knoll Dr
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:48 PM

949 White Knoll Dr

949 White Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

949 White Knoll Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/912e6d8097 ---- Please contact Ari Hoffman via text or phone call anytime! Welcome to your new apartment home! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is newly renovated, very spacious, gorgeous, and light-filled unit is located in the heart of Los Angeles. This unit features a new, fully loaded kitchen with brand new counters and stainless steel appliances. Also featuring a balcony with a stunning view, in-unit laundry, gorgeous new flooring, a spacious living room, upgraded bathrooms, and recessed lighting. Our apartment also includes Central A/C and heat, and 2 parking space. Street parking is also fairly easy. With all the wonderful charm on the exterior from its origin and the newly renovated interior modern features, this is a great home for everyone. This property is located in the 90012 area, full of dining and entertainment, close to Eco Park, Downtown, Chinatown, Dodger Stadium, Silverlake, and much more! . It is also walking distance to plenty of restaurants and supermarkets. This lovely unit is an opportunity that won\'t last! Be the next to occupy this beautiful, newly renovated apartment. Call or text Ari Hoffman now! FEATURES -Air-conditioner -Heat -Stainless steel appliances - Large Kitchen -Recessed Lighting -New Flooring -Balcony -Lots of storage -In unit laundry -Parking -Bright, Natural lighting -Upgraded bathroom *Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 White Knoll Dr have any available units?
949 White Knoll Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 White Knoll Dr have?
Some of 949 White Knoll Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 White Knoll Dr currently offering any rent specials?
949 White Knoll Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 White Knoll Dr pet-friendly?
No, 949 White Knoll Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 949 White Knoll Dr offer parking?
Yes, 949 White Knoll Dr offers parking.
Does 949 White Knoll Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 White Knoll Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 White Knoll Dr have a pool?
No, 949 White Knoll Dr does not have a pool.
Does 949 White Knoll Dr have accessible units?
No, 949 White Knoll Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 949 White Knoll Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 White Knoll Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

