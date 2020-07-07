949 White Knoll Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/912e6d8097 ---- Please contact Ari Hoffman via text or phone call anytime! Welcome to your new apartment home! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is newly renovated, very spacious, gorgeous, and light-filled unit is located in the heart of Los Angeles. This unit features a new, fully loaded kitchen with brand new counters and stainless steel appliances. Also featuring a balcony with a stunning view, in-unit laundry, gorgeous new flooring, a spacious living room, upgraded bathrooms, and recessed lighting. Our apartment also includes Central A/C and heat, and 2 parking space. Street parking is also fairly easy. With all the wonderful charm on the exterior from its origin and the newly renovated interior modern features, this is a great home for everyone. This property is located in the 90012 area, full of dining and entertainment, close to Eco Park, Downtown, Chinatown, Dodger Stadium, Silverlake, and much more! . It is also walking distance to plenty of restaurants and supermarkets. This lovely unit is an opportunity that won\'t last! Be the next to occupy this beautiful, newly renovated apartment. Call or text Ari Hoffman now! FEATURES -Air-conditioner -Heat -Stainless steel appliances - Large Kitchen -Recessed Lighting -New Flooring -Balcony -Lots of storage -In unit laundry -Parking -Bright, Natural lighting -Upgraded bathroom *Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*