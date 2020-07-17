All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9444 SIERRA MAR Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9444 SIERRA MAR Place
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:27 AM

9444 SIERRA MAR Place

9444 W Sierra Mar Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9444 W Sierra Mar Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
One-Of-A-Kind property nestled in the iconic Bird Streets with breathtaking panoramic views spanning from DTLA to the Pacific Ocean. Modern and luxurious elevated living, this approx. 6,000 SF floor plan flows seamlessly onto a spectacular outdoor area highlighted with a heated pool and Jacuzzi, cabana, grassy lawn area and viewing deck overlooking the shimmering city lights. Modern interior features an open kitchen with island and breakfast bar, professional appliances, and beautiful natural light - Indoor-outdoor living - ideal for entertaining! Situated off of Doheny Drive for the easiest Sunset Strip access and just minutes away to the heart of West Hollywood & Beverly Hills. A remarkable value & rare chance to lease this special diamond gem overlooking all of Los Angeles!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9444 SIERRA MAR Place have any available units?
9444 SIERRA MAR Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9444 SIERRA MAR Place have?
Some of 9444 SIERRA MAR Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9444 SIERRA MAR Place currently offering any rent specials?
9444 SIERRA MAR Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9444 SIERRA MAR Place pet-friendly?
No, 9444 SIERRA MAR Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9444 SIERRA MAR Place offer parking?
Yes, 9444 SIERRA MAR Place offers parking.
Does 9444 SIERRA MAR Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9444 SIERRA MAR Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9444 SIERRA MAR Place have a pool?
Yes, 9444 SIERRA MAR Place has a pool.
Does 9444 SIERRA MAR Place have accessible units?
No, 9444 SIERRA MAR Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9444 SIERRA MAR Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9444 SIERRA MAR Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College