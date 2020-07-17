9444 SIERRA MAR Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

One-Of-A-Kind property nestled in the iconic Bird Streets with breathtaking panoramic views spanning from DTLA to the Pacific Ocean. Modern and luxurious elevated living, this approx. 6,000 SF floor plan flows seamlessly onto a spectacular outdoor area highlighted with a heated pool and Jacuzzi, cabana, grassy lawn area and viewing deck overlooking the shimmering city lights. Modern interior features an open kitchen with island and breakfast bar, professional appliances, and beautiful natural light - Indoor-outdoor living - ideal for entertaining! Situated off of Doheny Drive for the easiest Sunset Strip access and just minutes away to the heart of West Hollywood & Beverly Hills. A remarkable value & rare chance to lease this special diamond gem overlooking all of Los Angeles!