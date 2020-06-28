Rent Calculator
940 Elden Avenue
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:04 AM
1 of 22
940 Elden Avenue
940 Elden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
940 Elden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please call Shannon Sung at (714) 878 2335 with questions! Thank you
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 940 Elden Avenue have any available units?
940 Elden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 940 Elden Avenue have?
Some of 940 Elden Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 940 Elden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
940 Elden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Elden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 940 Elden Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 940 Elden Avenue offer parking?
No, 940 Elden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 940 Elden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Elden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Elden Avenue have a pool?
No, 940 Elden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 940 Elden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 940 Elden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Elden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Elden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
