939 South HILL Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

South Park by Windsor is downtown L.A.'s premier apartment community full of sophistication, design and luxury. With a choice of incredibly spacious studio, one and two bedroom homes as well as exciting work/live spaces, each residence is fully appointed with designer finishes and thoughtful touches. South Park by Windsor boasts dramatic living spaces with high ceilings, expansive windows overlooking the city skyline & energy-efficient interiors.South Park pet-friendly community features 3 resident courtyards, barbeques for grilling and inviting fire pits, resort-style pool and lounge area. Enjoy the stunning city views from the 1,200-sq. ft. sunset deck on the 6th floor. Maintain a healthy lifestyle within our state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor fitness center that opens up to the pool area. Screen a film in the theater rooms or relax in the sprawling 6,000-sf club room with kitchen and TV lounge. Located just steps away from upscale shopping, trendy restaurants and bars, and world-cl