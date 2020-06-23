All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

939 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
South Park by Windsor is downtown L.A.'s premier apartment community full of sophistication, design and luxury. With a choice of incredibly spacious studio, one and two bedroom homes as well as exciting work/live spaces, each residence is fully appointed with designer finishes and thoughtful touches. South Park by Windsor boasts dramatic living spaces with high ceilings, expansive windows overlooking the city skyline & energy-efficient interiors.South Park pet-friendly community features 3 resident courtyards, barbeques for grilling and inviting fire pits, resort-style pool and lounge area. Enjoy the stunning city views from the 1,200-sq. ft. sunset deck on the 6th floor. Maintain a healthy lifestyle within our state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor fitness center that opens up to the pool area. Screen a film in the theater rooms or relax in the sprawling 6,000-sf club room with kitchen and TV lounge. Located just steps away from upscale shopping, trendy restaurants and bars, and world-cl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 South HILL Street have any available units?
939 South HILL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 South HILL Street have?
Some of 939 South HILL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 South HILL Street currently offering any rent specials?
939 South HILL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 South HILL Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 South HILL Street is pet friendly.
Does 939 South HILL Street offer parking?
No, 939 South HILL Street does not offer parking.
Does 939 South HILL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 South HILL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 South HILL Street have a pool?
Yes, 939 South HILL Street has a pool.
Does 939 South HILL Street have accessible units?
No, 939 South HILL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 939 South HILL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 South HILL Street has units with dishwashers.
