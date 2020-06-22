9356 Beckford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Prestigious single story estate! Exclusive location of sprawling lots and pride of ownership! Impressive curb appeal with circle driveway, towering trees and mature landscaping. Vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, open spacious floor plan. 2 custom fireplaces, walls of glass with views of stunning lush rear yard that resembles a park like paradise. This squeaky clean home is ready for occupancy, its been finely cared for and is a rare offering. 3 bedrooms on one side, a 4th office/bedroom on the opposite side with its own private entrance. Kitchen has ample counter space and a window overlooking the front yard. Huge covered patio is perfect for entertaining. Master suite is great sized, direct access to lush yards thru sliders. Wak to shopping, restaurants, Northridge Fashion Center and transportation. Hurry, this won't last! CALL CHRIS WILLIAMS FOR A SHOWING 818-694-9000