933 Hilgard Avenue

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom air conditioned condo unit with private yard in a gated building within walking distance to UCLA campus, medical school and Westwood Village. Updated fully equipped kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit with an additional larger washer and dryer in the lobby. Amenities include: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, private yard, and two car attached parking garage with storage. Water included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 9th 2020. $3,200/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please contact the landlord at 626-300-8501 for more information and to set up a viewing. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.