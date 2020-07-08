All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 933 Hilgard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
933 Hilgard Avenue
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:06 AM

933 Hilgard Avenue

933 Hilgard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

933 Hilgard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom air conditioned condo unit with private yard in a gated building within walking distance to UCLA campus, medical school and Westwood Village. Updated fully equipped kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit with an additional larger washer and dryer in the lobby. Amenities include: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, private yard, and two car attached parking garage with storage. Water included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 9th 2020. $3,200/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please contact the landlord at 626-300-8501 for more information and to set up a viewing. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Hilgard Avenue have any available units?
933 Hilgard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Hilgard Avenue have?
Some of 933 Hilgard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Hilgard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
933 Hilgard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Hilgard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 Hilgard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 933 Hilgard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 933 Hilgard Avenue offers parking.
Does 933 Hilgard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Hilgard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Hilgard Avenue have a pool?
No, 933 Hilgard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 933 Hilgard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 933 Hilgard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Hilgard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Hilgard Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College