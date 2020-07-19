932 MARCO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Super-charming & secluded "mini-compound" on a lushly landscaped Venice Walk Streets virtually private lot. Recently updated kitchen & bathroom; hardwood floors, crown molding, tons of light from big new windows; huge fenced-in entertainers' private patio & garden with festival lighting; separate garage/studio/workshop with opening skylights; big carport + parking for an additional vehicle in front of garage; sweet "grass & flowers" backyard with rose bushes and shade trees and a huge prolific Eureka lemon tree! This one is an absolute gem!