Los Angeles, CA
932 MARCO Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

932 MARCO Place

932 Marco Place · No Longer Available
Location

932 Marco Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Super-charming & secluded "mini-compound" on a lushly landscaped Venice Walk Streets virtually private lot. Recently updated kitchen & bathroom; hardwood floors, crown molding, tons of light from big new windows; huge fenced-in entertainers' private patio & garden with festival lighting; separate garage/studio/workshop with opening skylights; big carport + parking for an additional vehicle in front of garage; sweet "grass & flowers" backyard with rose bushes and shade trees and a huge prolific Eureka lemon tree! This one is an absolute gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 MARCO Place have any available units?
932 MARCO Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 MARCO Place have?
Some of 932 MARCO Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 932 MARCO Place currently offering any rent specials?
932 MARCO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 MARCO Place pet-friendly?
No, 932 MARCO Place is not pet friendly.
Does 932 MARCO Place offer parking?
Yes, 932 MARCO Place offers parking.
Does 932 MARCO Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 MARCO Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 MARCO Place have a pool?
No, 932 MARCO Place does not have a pool.
Does 932 MARCO Place have accessible units?
No, 932 MARCO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 932 MARCO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 MARCO Place has units with dishwashers.
