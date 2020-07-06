All apartments in Los Angeles
9315 ALCOTT ST # 103

9315 W Alcott St · No Longer Available
Location

9315 W Alcott St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
LUXURY 3B+2.5B CONDO WITH FLOOR TO CEILING FRENCH BALCONY DOORS NEAR BEVERLY HILLS
Turn the key to your new home in the prestigious zip code between Beverly Hills and Beverlywood in West Los Angeles.
This drop dead gorgeous 3 bed+2.5 bath condo generously offers every luxury a renter could dream of! The unit is wildly spacious with tons of light pouring in from the balcony?s window-pained and cherry wood trimmed French doors. Keep these open to feel a cool breeze on a summer day or keep them closed and crank up the central AC/heat for a temperature in your control.
The updated kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances while the updated bathrooms feature granite countertop. The exotic bamboo hardwood floors throughout open up the space tremendously, and the in unit washer & dryer allow you the flexibility of running out of the house for that hot date to come home to a fresh warm dryer filled with clean clothes, all while the security system makes sure that your home is safe no matter where you are!
The building offers amenities such as a fitness room, trash shoots, and exterior surveillance system. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces in secure garage. Tenant pays all utilities.

Minimum One Year Lease
One month security deposit
Tenant pays for ALL utilites
First months rent plus all applicable deposits are due at lease signing.
Renter\'s Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 have any available units?
9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 have?
Some of 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 currently offering any rent specials?
9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 pet-friendly?
No, 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 offer parking?
Yes, 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 offers parking.
Does 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 have a pool?
No, 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 does not have a pool.
Does 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 have accessible units?
No, 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9315 ALCOTT ST # 103 does not have units with dishwashers.

