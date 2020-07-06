9315 ALCOTT ST # 103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

LUXURY 3B+2.5B CONDO WITH FLOOR TO CEILING FRENCH BALCONY DOORS NEAR BEVERLY HILLS

Turn the key to your new home in the prestigious zip code between Beverly Hills and Beverlywood in West Los Angeles.

This drop dead gorgeous 3 bed+2.5 bath condo generously offers every luxury a renter could dream of! The unit is wildly spacious with tons of light pouring in from the balcony?s window-pained and cherry wood trimmed French doors. Keep these open to feel a cool breeze on a summer day or keep them closed and crank up the central AC/heat for a temperature in your control.

The updated kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances while the updated bathrooms feature granite countertop. The exotic bamboo hardwood floors throughout open up the space tremendously, and the in unit washer & dryer allow you the flexibility of running out of the house for that hot date to come home to a fresh warm dryer filled with clean clothes, all while the security system makes sure that your home is safe no matter where you are!

The building offers amenities such as a fitness room, trash shoots, and exterior surveillance system. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces in secure garage. Tenant pays all utilities.



Minimum One Year Lease

One month security deposit

Tenant pays for ALL utilites

First months rent plus all applicable deposits are due at lease signing.

Renter\'s Insurance Required