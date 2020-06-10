9305 HAZEN Drive

Amenities

Rare, classic, Beverly Hills retreat. Once the home of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, "Belmond" is 1.2 acres of privacy and serenity just 10 minutes from downtown Beverly Hills. Having undergone a recent preservation and renovation, the gated Colonial Revival on coveted Hazen Drive is surrounded by wooded paths, citrus trees, bocce court and pool. Entry gates reveal a sweeping brick and granite driveway, European- inspired garden and bocce court. A large rooftop cabana shades a fully equipped gym with views of the pool and hiking trail. 4 ensuite bedrooms bring an elegant yet comfortable feel to this classic estate. The expanded kitchen is connected to a charming walk-in pantry with a wall devoted to wine storage. A light filled den features oak herringbone floors. The classic design continues with the living room's handsome, black marble fireplace, vintage French Club chairs and Nepalese rug. The outdoor loggia features a stone fireplace and charming seating. A turn-key, rare gem.