Los Angeles, CA
9305 HAZEN Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

9305 HAZEN Drive

9305 Hazen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9305 Hazen Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
Rare, classic, Beverly Hills retreat. Once the home of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, "Belmond" is 1.2 acres of privacy and serenity just 10 minutes from downtown Beverly Hills. Having undergone a recent preservation and renovation, the gated Colonial Revival on coveted Hazen Drive is surrounded by wooded paths, citrus trees, bocce court and pool. Entry gates reveal a sweeping brick and granite driveway, European- inspired garden and bocce court. A large rooftop cabana shades a fully equipped gym with views of the pool and hiking trail. 4 ensuite bedrooms bring an elegant yet comfortable feel to this classic estate. The expanded kitchen is connected to a charming walk-in pantry with a wall devoted to wine storage. A light filled den features oak herringbone floors. The classic design continues with the living room's handsome, black marble fireplace, vintage French Club chairs and Nepalese rug. The outdoor loggia features a stone fireplace and charming seating. A turn-key, rare gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 HAZEN Drive have any available units?
9305 HAZEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9305 HAZEN Drive have?
Some of 9305 HAZEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9305 HAZEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9305 HAZEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 HAZEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9305 HAZEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9305 HAZEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9305 HAZEN Drive offers parking.
Does 9305 HAZEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9305 HAZEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 HAZEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9305 HAZEN Drive has a pool.
Does 9305 HAZEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 9305 HAZEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 HAZEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9305 HAZEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
