Los Angeles, CA
9304 WARBLER Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9304 WARBLER Way

9304 W Warbler Way · No Longer Available
Location

9304 W Warbler Way, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Escape to a sophisticated and modern estate situated in the highly coveted Bird Streets. Encapsulated by awe-inspiring views, the home boasts a dramatic scale and top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Channel your inner chef in the sleek kitchen with Snaidero cabinets, Miele appliances and more. Fall in love with the stunning outdoor oasis boasting an infinity pool, spa, BBQ and space for lounging/dining al fresco while relishing the views. Additional features include an open atrium, Italian tile, electric blinds, foyer with fountain, decadent guest bedrooms, walls of glass displaying the jetliner ocean and city views, high-end audio/video/security and ample parking. Move into this luxurious estate and relish its central location just moments from the best that West Hollywood and Beverly Hills have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9304 WARBLER Way have any available units?
9304 WARBLER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9304 WARBLER Way have?
Some of 9304 WARBLER Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9304 WARBLER Way currently offering any rent specials?
9304 WARBLER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9304 WARBLER Way pet-friendly?
No, 9304 WARBLER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9304 WARBLER Way offer parking?
Yes, 9304 WARBLER Way offers parking.
Does 9304 WARBLER Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9304 WARBLER Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9304 WARBLER Way have a pool?
Yes, 9304 WARBLER Way has a pool.
Does 9304 WARBLER Way have accessible units?
No, 9304 WARBLER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9304 WARBLER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9304 WARBLER Way has units with dishwashers.
