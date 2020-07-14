9304 WARBLER Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Escape to a sophisticated and modern estate situated in the highly coveted Bird Streets. Encapsulated by awe-inspiring views, the home boasts a dramatic scale and top-of-the-line finishes throughout. Channel your inner chef in the sleek kitchen with Snaidero cabinets, Miele appliances and more. Fall in love with the stunning outdoor oasis boasting an infinity pool, spa, BBQ and space for lounging/dining al fresco while relishing the views. Additional features include an open atrium, Italian tile, electric blinds, foyer with fountain, decadent guest bedrooms, walls of glass displaying the jetliner ocean and city views, high-end audio/video/security and ample parking. Move into this luxurious estate and relish its central location just moments from the best that West Hollywood and Beverly Hills have to offer!