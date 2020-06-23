929 Parkman Avenue - 929

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Fabulous brand new construction in Silver Lake! Be in the center of it all, steps from famous Sunset Blvd. with amazing shops and restaurants. This stylish contemporary has it all: hardwood floors, modern open kitchens, outdoor space, in unit washer/dryers, heat and A/C. Each unit comes with private secured parking. Beautiful large landscaped backyard will make this a modern oasis in the heart of the best neighborhood in town. Available furnished or unfurnished. Pet friendly with deposit. Available immediately!