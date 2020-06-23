All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

929 Parkman Avenue - 929

929 N Parkman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

929 N Parkman Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Fabulous brand new construction in Silver Lake! Be in the center of it all, steps from famous Sunset Blvd. with amazing shops and restaurants. This stylish contemporary has it all: hardwood floors, modern open kitchens, outdoor space, in unit washer/dryers, heat and A/C. Each unit comes with private secured parking. Beautiful large landscaped backyard will make this a modern oasis in the heart of the best neighborhood in town. Available furnished or unfurnished. Pet friendly with deposit. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 have any available units?
929 Parkman Avenue - 929 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 have?
Some of 929 Parkman Avenue - 929's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 currently offering any rent specials?
929 Parkman Avenue - 929 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 is pet friendly.
Does 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 offer parking?
Yes, 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 offers parking.
Does 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 have a pool?
No, 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 does not have a pool.
Does 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 have accessible units?
No, 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Parkman Avenue - 929 has units with dishwashers.
