Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9255 SWALLOW Drive

9255 Swallow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9255 Swallow Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
The most spectacular modern view estate in Los Angeles, featuring approx. 12,800 sf of incredible quality & scale. Walls of glass overlook spectacular jetliner views and incredible swimming pool w/ outdoor areas perfect for major entertaining. This incredible home features every conceivable amenity, including a full spa/wellness center w/ resistance pool, plunge pool, dry sauna & attached gym/massage room, a humidor room, full movie theater, entertainment area w/ tequila/vodka freezer, walk-in regulated wine rm, & the first ever open-air shark aquarium with a living wall canopy creating an incredible transformative Zen-like experience. The home is equipped with state-of-the-art smart house technology, custom automated doors, top designer finishes w/ imported materials throughout, Italian handcrafted and a complete water purification system. Located in the best section of Doheny Estates, 5 minutes from the best shopping, restaurants & nightlife in the city. Truly an incredible value.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9255 SWALLOW Drive have any available units?
9255 SWALLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9255 SWALLOW Drive have?
Some of 9255 SWALLOW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9255 SWALLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9255 SWALLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9255 SWALLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9255 SWALLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9255 SWALLOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9255 SWALLOW Drive offers parking.
Does 9255 SWALLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9255 SWALLOW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9255 SWALLOW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9255 SWALLOW Drive has a pool.
Does 9255 SWALLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 9255 SWALLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9255 SWALLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9255 SWALLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.

