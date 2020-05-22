9255 SWALLOW Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna

The most spectacular modern view estate in Los Angeles, featuring approx. 12,800 sf of incredible quality & scale. Walls of glass overlook spectacular jetliner views and incredible swimming pool w/ outdoor areas perfect for major entertaining. This incredible home features every conceivable amenity, including a full spa/wellness center w/ resistance pool, plunge pool, dry sauna & attached gym/massage room, a humidor room, full movie theater, entertainment area w/ tequila/vodka freezer, walk-in regulated wine rm, & the first ever open-air shark aquarium with a living wall canopy creating an incredible transformative Zen-like experience. The home is equipped with state-of-the-art smart house technology, custom automated doors, top designer finishes w/ imported materials throughout, Italian handcrafted and a complete water purification system. Located in the best section of Doheny Estates, 5 minutes from the best shopping, restaurants & nightlife in the city. Truly an incredible value.