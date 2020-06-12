All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
925 VENEZIA Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:10 AM

925 VENEZIA Avenue

925 Venezia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

925 Venezia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll fall in love with this exquisitely decorated, magical garden cottage in Venice's famed Walk Street District. If light, bright, whitewashed days are what you have in mind for true beach living, look no further. This beautifully tended two bedroom, two bath home is available fully furnished with renowned designer's touches, or sun drenched and unfurnished. Walk to the great shops and restaurants on Lincoln, ride your bike to the beach, or stay home and light a toasty fire while you entertain guests in the enchanted back yard. The detached garage could lend itself as an artist's studio, home office, or a great place to park your car. A rare opportunity to move in with just your suitcase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 VENEZIA Avenue have any available units?
925 VENEZIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 VENEZIA Avenue have?
Some of 925 VENEZIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 VENEZIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
925 VENEZIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 VENEZIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 925 VENEZIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 925 VENEZIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 925 VENEZIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 925 VENEZIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 VENEZIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 VENEZIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 925 VENEZIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 925 VENEZIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 925 VENEZIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 925 VENEZIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 VENEZIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
