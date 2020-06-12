925 VENEZIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You'll fall in love with this exquisitely decorated, magical garden cottage in Venice's famed Walk Street District. If light, bright, whitewashed days are what you have in mind for true beach living, look no further. This beautifully tended two bedroom, two bath home is available fully furnished with renowned designer's touches, or sun drenched and unfurnished. Walk to the great shops and restaurants on Lincoln, ride your bike to the beach, or stay home and light a toasty fire while you entertain guests in the enchanted back yard. The detached garage could lend itself as an artist's studio, home office, or a great place to park your car. A rare opportunity to move in with just your suitcase!