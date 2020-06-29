9240 WARBLER Way

Amenities
Stunning one of a kind ~modern mid century ~gated home with tennis court. 6,500 SqFt main house plus ~detached "guest house w/~full kitchen~located in the famed ~"Bird Streets" with amazing city and canyon views on a cul de sac.~This~Architecture gem offers supreme privacy,~~gourmet kitchen, formal Dining Room, spacious family room, separate office, full gym with~locker room &~steam room, private~screening room with seating for 12, flat screen T.V.'s throughout the house, pool, outdoor fireplace, full video security and 3 indoor garage+~4 additional parking spots in driveway. A perfect entertainer's home that seamlessly creates the quintessential Los Angeles lifestyle of indoor/outdoor living.~