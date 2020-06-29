9240 WARBLER Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room sauna tennis court

Stunning one of a kind ~modern mid century ~gated home with tennis court. 6,500 SqFt main house plus ~detached "guest house w/~full kitchen~located in the famed ~"Bird Streets" with amazing city and canyon views on a cul de sac.~This~Architecture gem offers supreme privacy,~~gourmet kitchen, formal Dining Room, spacious family room, separate office, full gym with~locker room &~steam room, private~screening room with seating for 12, flat screen T.V.'s throughout the house, pool, outdoor fireplace, full video security and 3 indoor garage+~4 additional parking spots in driveway. A perfect entertainer's home that seamlessly creates the quintessential Los Angeles lifestyle of indoor/outdoor living.~