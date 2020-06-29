All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9240 WARBLER Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9240 WARBLER Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9240 WARBLER Way

9240 Warbler Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9240 Warbler Way, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
tennis court
Stunning one of a kind ~modern mid century ~gated home with tennis court. 6,500 SqFt main house plus ~detached "guest house w/~full kitchen~located in the famed ~"Bird Streets" with amazing city and canyon views on a cul de sac.~This~Architecture gem offers supreme privacy,~~gourmet kitchen, formal Dining Room, spacious family room, separate office, full gym with~locker room &~steam room, private~screening room with seating for 12, flat screen T.V.'s throughout the house, pool, outdoor fireplace, full video security and 3 indoor garage+~4 additional parking spots in driveway. A perfect entertainer's home that seamlessly creates the quintessential Los Angeles lifestyle of indoor/outdoor living.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9240 WARBLER Way have any available units?
9240 WARBLER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9240 WARBLER Way have?
Some of 9240 WARBLER Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9240 WARBLER Way currently offering any rent specials?
9240 WARBLER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9240 WARBLER Way pet-friendly?
No, 9240 WARBLER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9240 WARBLER Way offer parking?
Yes, 9240 WARBLER Way offers parking.
Does 9240 WARBLER Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9240 WARBLER Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9240 WARBLER Way have a pool?
Yes, 9240 WARBLER Way has a pool.
Does 9240 WARBLER Way have accessible units?
No, 9240 WARBLER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9240 WARBLER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9240 WARBLER Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College