9220 KINGLET Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available furnished or unfurnished! Looking for short term lease whilst your home is remodeled? In town for less than a year? Then this is your perfect opportunity to live in the wonderful Bird St's, one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Fabulous three bedrooms, three baths home with hardwood floors throughout, lovely chefs kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances. This home is on a very quiet street, perfect for those who want to be away from the hustle and bustle of the Strip, yet only minutes to Sunset Blvd. Lovely views of city lights and hills. Was newly repainted and is ready to move in. Won't last!