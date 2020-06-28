All apartments in Los Angeles
9220 KINGLET Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:09 AM

9220 KINGLET Drive

9220 Kinglet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9220 Kinglet Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available furnished or unfurnished! Looking for short term lease whilst your home is remodeled? In town for less than a year? Then this is your perfect opportunity to live in the wonderful Bird St's, one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Fabulous three bedrooms, three baths home with hardwood floors throughout, lovely chefs kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances. This home is on a very quiet street, perfect for those who want to be away from the hustle and bustle of the Strip, yet only minutes to Sunset Blvd. Lovely views of city lights and hills. Was newly repainted and is ready to move in. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9220 KINGLET Drive have any available units?
9220 KINGLET Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9220 KINGLET Drive have?
Some of 9220 KINGLET Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9220 KINGLET Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9220 KINGLET Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 KINGLET Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9220 KINGLET Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9220 KINGLET Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9220 KINGLET Drive offers parking.
Does 9220 KINGLET Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9220 KINGLET Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 KINGLET Drive have a pool?
No, 9220 KINGLET Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9220 KINGLET Drive have accessible units?
No, 9220 KINGLET Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 KINGLET Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9220 KINGLET Drive has units with dishwashers.
