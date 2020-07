Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access new construction pet friendly

Located just minutes from the harbor and downtown San Pedro, this San Pedro home is completely remodeled, brand new, and ready for move in. 3 bedrooms, two baths, hardwood flooring, all new stainless steel appliances, everything brand new and remodeled in 2019. Massively new constructed front yard included in addition to a miniature back yard on the side and two car covered carport that is attached.